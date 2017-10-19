Laura Dern shares new photo of her purple-haired The Last Jedi character

By Devan Coggan, Entertainment Weekly

Laura Dern’s Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo may have been absent from the latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, but now, the Emmy winner is giving fans a new look at her purple-haired Resistance leader.

Dern appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday to discuss The Last Jedi and share a photo of Vice Admiral Holdo in all her violet glory. We got a first look at the character in a Vanity Fair photo shoot earlier this year, as well as some behind-the-scenes footage released during Disney’s D23 Expo, but this is our best look yet at the vice admiral— surrounded by members of the Resistance (and a BB-unit).

Dern stayed tight-lipped about exact character details, but she did tell Ellen DeGeneres that working on the latest Star Wars film was “the greatest experience of my life,” adding, “See, I am in Star Wars! I told you guys!”

Vice Admiral Holdo is one of the several new characters to join the Star Wars galaxy with The Last Jedi, including Benicio Del Toro’s mysterious DJ and Kelly Marie Tran’s Resistance mechanic Rose. The eight Star Wars installment also sees the return of Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Andy Serkis, and the late Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.