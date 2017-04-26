'How to Be a Latin Lover' Exclusive Clip: Eugenio Derbez as a Boy Toy Ditched for a Newer Model

What’s a gold-digging Latin lover to do when his 80-year-old sugar mama pushes him out for a younger boy-toy? In the case of Maximo (Eugenio Derbez), you move back in with your sister (Salma Hayek), strike up a friendship with your nephew (Raphael Alejandro), and try to initiate a new relationship with a widowed billionaire (Raquel Welch) in need of a virile stud. Such is the absurd premise of How to Be A Latin Lover, and ahead of its Friday premiere, Yahoo Movies has an exclusive clip (watch it above) of the moment Maximo learns he’s lost his sweet lap-of-luxury life.

In the scene, Maximo returns to his opulent home (via his MacLaren) to reunite with his beloved spouse, only to find her sucking air from an oxygen tank on the couch. The reason she’s so winded, he soon learns, is that she’s been getting hot and heavy with a new man — a car salesman played by none other than Michael Cera. Worse, she’s kicking Maximo out, and though he attempts to comfort himself with the idea that he’ll receive half of everything she owns in the ensuing divorce, he’s soon reminded that he signed something that may prevent that from happening.

Directed by Ken Marino (The Bachelor spoof Burning Love), and co-starring Kristen Bell, Rob Corddry, and Rob Riggle, How to Be a Latin Lover will look to seduce moviegoers starting Friday.

‘How to Be a Latin Lover’: Watch a Trailer:

