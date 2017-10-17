Latest look at Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic

Just in case there was any residual doubt that Rami Malek was the man for the job, here he is, fist clenched, head tipped back and holding court as Freddie Mercury.

Director Bryan Singer seemingly ‘couldn’t help himself’ while on the set of forthcoming Queen biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.





It’s the second shot of the ‘Mr Robot’ star as the legendary frontman, as production continues apace in London.

Last month saw the first glimpse of an exact replica of the Wembley Stadium stage for the movie’s recreation of their iconic show at Live Aid in 1985, built on Bovingdon Airfield near Hemel Hempstead.





And according to Malek himself, he’s been seriously working on his singing too.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “We’re going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible.

“I’m in Abbey Road [Studios] right now if that should say anything to you. I’m not working on my acting.”

Last month, some new cast-members were added too; ‘Game of Thrones’ star Aiden Gillen will play John Reid, who managed the band from 1975 to 1978, and Tom Hollander as Jim Beach, who took over from Reid and continued to manage Queen for the next 40 years.

Elsewhere, ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ star Ben Hardy is drummer Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee is guitarist Bryan May, and ‘The Social Network’s Dustin Moskovitz is bass player John Deacon.

Also on the bill are Lucy Boynton, Aaron McCusker, and Mike Myers.

It’s due for release in December, 2018.

Read more:

James Corden apologises for Harvey Weinstein jokes

Beetlejuice sequel inches closer with new writer

Title revealed for new Daniel Day-Lewis movie



