Last Jedi rumour teases more active role for Maz Kanata

A big part of Maz Kanata's role in The Force Awakens was edited out, but Lupita Nyong'o's wise old alien is back for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and it sounds like she'll have a lot more to do than offer sage advice.

A rumour about what she'll be up to in Rian Johnson's sequel comes to us via a Making Star Wars reader, apparently as part of the Find the Force promotion for this week's Force Friday merchandise day.

"Maz apparently introduces the Resistance to DJ," claims the rumour. "She helps the Resistance by pointing them toward a 'mysterious new ally'. Maz has been forced to become more mobile and take more of a role in the criminal underworld."

DJ is the codename for Benicio del Toro's character – a hacker and war profiteer who the Resistance approaches for aid.

Kanata's palace on Takodana was reduced to rubble when the First Order came looking for the map to Luke Skywalker's refuge that was being carried by BB-8.

She was intended to feature in the latter part of the film with Leia and the other Resistance leaders – as well as revealing her own Force powers during the attack on Takodana.

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis will also feature in the movie.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on December 14 in the UK and December 15 in the US.

