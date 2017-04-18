Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Duet in First 'A Star is Born' Photo

We’re over a year away from seeing a new remake of A Star is Born. First made in 1937, the drama about the romance between a fading music star and an up-and-coming talent was previously remade in 1954 with Judy Garland and 1976 with Barbara Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

This time around, the project will be the directorial debut of Bradley Cooper, who’ll also star alongside headliner Lady Gaga in her first big-screen role — and courtesy of a brand-new photo from the project, we now have our first look at the duo in collaborative action.





A new Instagram post from Lady Gaga above provides an early glimpse at her at the mic alongside Cooper’s guitar-strumming country star, who definitely exudes a Kristofferson-ish vibe in the snapshot. Few details are known about how this iteration of the familiar tale will differentiate itself from its predecessors, although the film began production last week and will be shooting concert scenes at the Coachella music festival. As Gaga says in the above post, she’s exceedingly excited about her maiden cinematic outing and can’t wait to introduce her character, who’s apparently named Ally.

Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson in 1976’s ‘A Star is Born’ (Photo: Everett Collection) More

Co-starring Ray Liotta, Sam Elliott and Andrew Dice Clay, and featuring new original songs from Gaga herself, A Star is Born will make its theatrical bow on September 28, 2018.

Read more from Yahoo Movies: