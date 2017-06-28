Lack of diversity in UK film industry is leading to skills shortage, review finds

Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy and James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli have called for more diversity in the UK film industry as research found there is a “pandemic lack of inclusion” in the business.

This is contributing to a serious skills shortage that will require 10,000 people to enter the film industry over the next five years to maintain the UK’s position at the forefront of global movie production and help fill the 30,000 job opportunities estimated to come up, according to the Work Foundation.

Producer Kathleen Kennedy attending a special screening of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in London last year (Ian West/PA Wire) More

However, a culture of nepotism, unpaid work experience and a lack of appropriate training is stopping people joining the ranks, with the obstacles even more pronounced for minority groups, it is claimed.

While thousands of young people are studying for film-related qualifications, few are training for the jobs required, leading to skill shortages in nearly 40 occupations – including first assistant directors, costume designers, carpenters, production accountants and 3D model makers, research found.

(left to right) Daniel Craig, Barbara Broccoli and Sam Mendes at the revealing of the new James Bond film at pinewood Studio in Buckinghamshirein 2014 (PA Archive) More

The review from the Work Foundation, commissioned by the BFI, showed that the film workforce comprises of 12% from less advantaged socio-economic backgrounds, 5% have a disability – and black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) employees make up just 3% of the production and post-production workforce.

Women make up 40% of the workforce and earn on average £3,000 less than male counterparts.

Heather Carey, associate consultant at the Work Foundation, told a press briefing: “Learners genuinely lack an awareness that there are opportunities for them in the screen industries.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley arrives at 10 Downing Street in London for a Cabinet meeting (Dominic Lipinski/PA) More

Read More