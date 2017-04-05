'La La Land' Promposal: High School Student Asks Emma Stone to Be His Date With Epic Video

One enterprising young movie musical fan has taken to YouTube for an epic promposal. His mission? To see if he can persuade a beloved actress to be his date, via a video request of a most traffic-stopping sort.

Jacob Staudenmaier, a student at Arizona’s Arcadia High, is intent on taking Best Actress Oscar winner Emma Stone to his school prom on April 29. To ask her if she’ll join him, he’s made a video (viewable above, and also via Twitter) that playfully riffs on the stuck-on-the-L.A.-freeway opening number from her 2016 hit musical La La Land. (They at least have geography in common: Stone, 28, is originally from Scottsdale, Ariz.) As he wrote in a post accompanying the YouTube request:

“I decided to ask Emma Stone to prom by recreating the opening scene from La La Land, her most recent movie. I rewrote the lyrics to the song myself and directed the video and did the choreography too, but thank you so much to all the friends and adults who came out to help make it happen.”

Fittingly, he also thanks his film teacher.

While there’s no word yet if Stone has seen the clip, Staudenmaier is likely hoping she’ll follow in the footsteps of Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake, both of whom happily accepted YouTube invitations from marines to attend Marine Corps Balls in 2011.