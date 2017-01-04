'La La Land,' 'Moonlight,' 'Manchester' Among Writers Guild's Theatrical Screenplay Nominees; 'Westworld,' 'Stranger Things' Lead TV Noms

By Gregg Kilday and Michael O’Connor, The Hollywood Reporter

As the Writers Guild of America announced its nominees in the theatrical and documentary screenplay categories today, awards season favorites La La Land, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight all claimed a spot in the original screenplay category for their respective writer-directors Damien Chazelle, Kenneth Lonergan, and Barry Jenkins.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning screenwriter August Wilson, who died in 2005, earned a posthumous adapted screenplay nomination for his adaptation of his 1983 play Fences.

And the tongue-in-check superhero movie Deadpool also popped up in the adapted screenplay category, where its writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick claimed a nomination for adapting the X-Men comics character to the screen.

Joining La La Land, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight in the original screenplay category were Taylor Sheridan’s Texas-set crime thriller Hell or High Water and Jeff Nichols’ Loving, a look at the interracial married couple Mildred and Richard Loving, whose names became synonymous with the landmark Supreme Court decision Loving vs. Virginia.

The category could look quite different, however, when the Motion Picture Academy announces its nominations on Jan. 24, since the Academy has classified both Moonlight and Loving as adapted, rather than original, screenplays.

In addition to Deadpool and Fences, the adapted category includes the sci-fi film Arrival, written by Eric Heisserer; Hidden Figures, which tells of the black female mathematicians who came to the aid of the U.S. space program in the ’60s, written by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi; and Nocturnal Animals, the contemporary psychological thriller written by Tom Ford, who also directed.

While the cheeky Deadpool might at first have appeared like something of a surprise — claiming a spot that might have gone to more dramatic features like Silence, Hacksaw Ridge, or Sully — the movie, starring Ryan Reynolds, is actually doing quite well this week, also earning an ACE Eddie nomination and another nom from the Casting Society of America’s Artios Awards.

Among the TV nominees, new shows vying for the top prize for TV scribes include HBO drama Westworld, Netflix breakout Stranger Things, NBC darling This Is Us, and critical favorite comedies such as FX’s Atlanta and Better Things. Veep, last year’s top comedy, also scored a key nomination, while drama sees mostly new blood on account of departed victor Mad Men.

Bragging rights for mentions go to AMC’s Better Call Saul and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Each scored a nomination in the drama and comedy races, respectively, and they also nabbed multiple episodic mentions — three for Better Call Saul and two for Kimmy Schmidt.

The 69th annual Writers Guild Awards will be handed out Sunday, Feb. 19, at simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles. Nominees for television, new media, radio, news, promotional writing, and graphic animation were announced in December. Videogame writing nominations will be unveiled next week.

MOVIES

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

Written by Taylor Sheridan; CBS Films

La La Land

Written by Damien Chazelle; Lionsgate

Loving

Written by Jeff Nichols; Focus Features

Manchester by the Sea

Written by Kenneth Lonergan; Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions

Moonlight

Written by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell McCraney; A24



Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Screenplay by Eric Heisserer; Based on the Story “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang; Paramount Pictures

Deadpool

Written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick; Based on the X-Men Comic Books; Twentieth Century Fox Film

Fences

Screenplay by August Wilson; Based on his Play; Paramount Pictures

Hidden Figures

Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi; Based on the Book by Margot Lee Shetterly; Twentieth Century Fox Film

Nocturnal Animals

Screenplay by Tom Ford; Based on the Novel Tony and Susan by Austin Wright; Focus Features