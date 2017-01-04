'La La Land,' 'Moonlight,' 'Manchester' Among Writers Guild's Theatrical Screenplay Nominees; 'Westworld,' 'Stranger Things' Lead TV Noms

By Gregg Kilday and Michael O’Connor, The Hollywood Reporter
As the Writers Guild of America announced its nominees in the theatrical and documentary screenplay categories today, awards season favorites La La Land, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight all claimed a spot in the original screenplay category for their respective writer-directors Damien Chazelle, Kenneth Lonergan, and Barry Jenkins.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning screenwriter August Wilson, who died in 2005, earned a posthumous adapted screenplay nomination for his adaptation of his 1983 play Fences.
And the tongue-in-check superhero movie Deadpool also popped up in the adapted screenplay category, where its writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick claimed a nomination for adapting the X-Men comics character to the screen.
Joining La La Land, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight in the original screenplay category were Taylor Sheridan’s Texas-set crime thriller Hell or High Water and Jeff Nichols’ Loving, a look at the interracial married couple Mildred and Richard Loving, whose names became synonymous with the landmark Supreme Court decision Loving vs. Virginia.
The category could look quite different, however, when the Motion Picture Academy announces its nominations on Jan. 24, since the Academy has classified both Moonlight and Loving as adapted, rather than original, screenplays.
In addition to Deadpool and Fences, the adapted category includes the sci-fi film Arrival, written by Eric Heisserer; Hidden Figures, which tells of the black female mathematicians who came to the aid of the U.S. space program in the ’60s, written by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi; and Nocturnal Animals, the contemporary psychological thriller written by Tom Ford, who also directed.
While the cheeky Deadpool might at first have appeared like something of a surprise — claiming a spot that might have gone to more dramatic features like Silence, Hacksaw Ridge, or Sully — the movie, starring Ryan Reynolds, is actually doing quite well this week, also earning an ACE Eddie nomination and another nom from the Casting Society of America’s Artios Awards.
Among the TV nominees, new shows vying for the top prize for TV scribes include HBO drama Westworld, Netflix breakout Stranger Things, NBC darling This Is Us, and critical favorite comedies such as FX’s Atlanta and Better Things. Veep, last year’s top comedy, also scored a key nomination, while drama sees mostly new blood on account of departed victor Mad Men.
Bragging rights for mentions go to AMC’s Better Call Saul and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Each scored a nomination in the drama and comedy races, respectively, and they also nabbed multiple episodic mentions — three for Better Call Saul and two for Kimmy Schmidt.
The 69th annual Writers Guild Awards will be handed out Sunday, Feb. 19, at simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles. Nominees for television, new media, radio, news, promotional writing, and graphic animation were announced in December. Videogame writing nominations will be unveiled next week.
MOVIES
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
Written by Taylor Sheridan; CBS Films
La La Land
Written by Damien Chazelle; Lionsgate
Loving
Written by Jeff Nichols; Focus Features
Manchester by the Sea
Written by Kenneth Lonergan; Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions
Moonlight
Written by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell McCraney; A24
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Screenplay by Eric Heisserer; Based on the Story “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang; Paramount Pictures
Deadpool
Written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick; Based on the X-Men Comic Books; Twentieth Century Fox Film
Fences
Screenplay by August Wilson; Based on his Play; Paramount Pictures
Hidden Figures
Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi; Based on the Book by Margot Lee Shetterly; Twentieth Century Fox Film
Nocturnal Animals
Screenplay by Tom Ford; Based on the Novel Tony and Susan by Austin Wright; Focus Features
Documentary Screenplay
Author: The JT LeRoy Story
Written by Jeff Feuerzeig; Amazon Studios
Zero Days
Written by Alex Gibney; Magnolia Pictures
Command and Control
Telescript by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser, Story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts; Based on the book Command and Control by Eric Schlosser; American Experience Films
TV
Drama Series
The Americans, Written by Peter Ackerman, Tanya Barfield, Joshua Brand, Joel Fields, Stephen Schiff, Joe Weisberg, Tracey Scott Wilson; FX
Better Call Saul, Written by Ann Cherkis, Vince Gilligan, Jonathan Glatzer, Peter Gould, Gennifer Hutchison, Heather Marion, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith; AMC
Game of Thrones, Written by David Benioff, Bryan Cogman, Dave Hill, D.B. Weiss; HBO
Stranger Things, Written by Paul Dichter, Justin Doble, The Duffer Brothers, Jessica Mecklenburg, Jessie Nickson-Lopez, Alison Tatlock; Netflix
Westworld, Written by Ed Brubaker, Bridget Carpenter; Dan Dietz, Halley Gross; Lisa Joy; Katherine Lingenfelter, Dominic Mitchell, Jonathan Nolan, Roberto Patino, Daniel T. Thomsen, Charles Yu; HBO
Comedy Series
Atlanta, Written by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms; FX
Silicon Valley, Written by Megan Amram, Alec Berg, Donick Cary, Adam Countee, Jonathan Dotan, Mike Judge, Carrie Kemper, John Levenstein, Dan Lyons, Carson Mell, Dan O’Keefe, Clay Tarver, Ron Weiner; HBO
Transparent, Written by Arabella Anderson, Bridget Bedard, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster, Jessi Klein, Stephanie Kornick, Ethan Kuperberg, Ali Liebegott, Our Lady J, Faith Soloway, Jill Soloway; Amazon Studios
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Written by Emily Altman, Robert Carlock, Azie Mira Dungey, Tina Fey, Lauren Gurganous, Sam Means, Dylan Morgan, Marlena Rodriguez, Dan Rubin, Meredith Scardino, Josh Siegal, Allison Silverman, Leila Strachan; Netflix
Veep, Written by Rachel Axler, Sean Gray, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Eric Kenward, Billy Kimball, Steve Koren, David Mandel, Jim Margolis, Lew Morton, Georgia Pritchett, Will Smith, Alexis Wilkinson; HBO
New Series
Atlanta, Written by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms; FX
Better Things, Written by Pamela Adlon, Louis C.K., Cindy Chupack, Gina Fattore; FX
Stranger Things, Written by Paul Dichter, Justin Doble, The Duffer Brothers, Jessica Mecklenburg, Jessie Nickson-Lopez, Alison Tatlock; Netflix
This Is Us, Written by Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Bekah Brunstetter, Dan Fogelman, Vera Herbert, Joe Lawson, Kay Oyegun, Aurin Squire, K.J. Steinberg, Donald Todd; NBC
Westworld, Written by Ed Brubaker, Bridget Carpenter, Dan Dietz, Halley Gross, Lisa Joy, Katherine Lingenfelter, Dominic Mitchell, Jonathan Nolan, Roberto Patino, Daniel T. Thomsen, Charles Yu; HBO
Longform – Original
American Crime, Written by Julie Hébert, Sonay Hoffman, Keith Huff, Stacy A. Littlejohn, Kirk A. Moore, Davy Perez, Diana Son; ABC
Confirmation, Written by Susannah Grant; HBO
Harley and the Davidsons, Written by Seth Fisher, Nick Schenk, Evan Wright; Discovery Channel
Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le, Written by Dianne Houston; Lifetime
Longform – Adapted
11.22.63, Written by Bridget Carpenter, Brigitte Hales, Joe Henderson, Brian Nelson, Quinton Peeples, Based on the novel by Stephen King; Hulu
American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, Written by Scott Alexander, Joe Robert Cole, D.V. DeVincentis, Maya Forbes, Larry Karaszewski, Wally Wolodarsky, Based on the book The Run of His Life by Jeffrey Toobin; FX
Madoff, Written by Ben Robbins, Inspired by the Book The Madoff Chronicles: Inside the Secret World of Bernie and Ruth by Brian Ross; ABC
The Night Of, Written by Richard Price, Steve Zaillian, Based on the BBC Series Criminal Justice Created by Peter Moffat; HBO
Roots, Written by Lawrence Konner, Alison McDonald, Charles Murray, Mark Rosenthal, Based upon the Book by Alex Haley; History Channel
Animation
“Barthood” (The Simpsons), Written by Dan Greaney; Fox
“First Day of Rule” (Elena of Avalor), Written by Craig Gerber; Disney Channel
“Fish Out of Water” (BoJack Horseman), Written by Elijah Aron & Jordan Young; Netflix
“A Princess on Lothal” (Star Wars Rebels), Written by Steven Melching; Disney XD
“Stop the Presses” (BoJack Horseman), Written by Joe Lawson; Netflix
Episodic Drama
“Gloves Off” (Better Call Saul), Written by Gordon Smith; AMC
“I Am a Storm” (Shameless), Written by Sheila Callaghan; Showtime
“Klick” (Better Call Saul), Written by Heather Marion & Vince Gilligan; AMC
“Switch” (Better Call Saul), Written by Thomas Schnauz; AMC
“The Trip” (This Is Us), Written by Vera Herbert; NBC
“The Winds of Winter” (Game of Thrones), Written for Television by David Benioff & D.B. Weiss; HBO
Episodic Comedy
“Kimmy Finds Her Mom!” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Written by Tina Fey & Sam Means; Netflix
“Kimmy Goes on a Playdate!” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Written by Robert Carlock; Netflix
“Pilot” (One Mississippi), Written by Diablo Cody & Tig Notaro; Amazon Studios
“R-A-Y-C-Ray-Cation” (Speechless), Written by Carrie Rosen & Seth Kurland; ABC
“Streets on Lock” (Atlanta), Written by Stephen Glover; FX
“A Taste of Zephyria” (Son of Zorn), Written by Dan Mintz; Fox
Shortform New Media – Original
“Episode 101” (Now We’re Talking), Written by Tug Coker, Tommy Dewey; go90.com
“Escape the Room” (Life Ends at 30), Written by Michael Field; vimeo.com
“Itsy Bitsy Spider” Episode 1 (Thug Passion), Written by Motrya Tomycz; vimeo.com
“The Party” (The Commute), Written by Linsey Stewart & Dane Clark; youtube.com
Shortform New Media – Adapted
“Passage” Part 4 (Fear the Walking Dead), Written by Lauren Signorino & Mike Zunic; amc.com
“Under Siege” (The Strain), Written by Bradley Thompson & David Weddle, Based on the novels by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan; fxnetworks.com
For the expanded list of nominees, including radio mentions, head to the WGA website.