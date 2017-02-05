'La La Land' Director Damien Chazelle Takes Home the Top Prize at the DGA Awards

By
La La Land’s Damien Chazelle took home the top prize at the 69th annual Directors Guild of America Awards, held Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The modern-day musical’s win, coming in the wake of victories at the Golden Globes and the Producers Guild of America, further consolidates the Lionsgate film’s status as the Oscar front-runner. The DGA prize is considered an especially important Oscar harbinger, since, on all but seven occasions since its inception, the DGA winner has gone on to claim the best directing Academy Award.
Accepting a medallion marking his nomination earlier in the evening, Chazelle testified to his love of movies, saying, “I’m a movie-maker because I’m a movie lover, first and foremost.” He went on to say, “Movies are powerful, because they speak to everyone. They speak to all countries, all cultures.” Recalling his excitement when he discovered the French new wave cinema, he likened his own movie to “my own American answer to the French answer to American musicals, if that makes any sense.”
Chazelle beat out Moonlight‘s Barry Jenkins, Manchester by the Sea‘s Kenneth Lonergan, Arrival‘s Denis Villeneuve and Lion‘s Garth Davis for the best feature-film directing award. All five were first-time DGA Award nominees for feature directing.
But Davis didn’t go home empty-handed. He won the DGA Awards’ best first-time feature directing award for the Weinstein Company release — beating out Deadpool‘s Tim Miller and The Birth of a Nation‘s Nate Parker, among others — for the prize, handed out for only the second time this year.
Ezra Edelman added to O.J.: Made in America‘s awards haul with a best documentary directing prize. The award was presented to him by Sarah Paulson and Cuba Gooding Jr., who both appeared in the dramatic series The People vs. O.J. Simpson: America Crime Story, and Edelman joked than was “as close as I’m getting to O.J.”
Leading the list of TV winners were Miguel Sapochnik, who took the prize for best dramatic TV series direction for staging the massive “The Battle of the Bastards” episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones; Becky Martin, in the comedy series category, for the “Inauguration” episode of HBO’s Veep; and writer-turned-director Steven Zaillian, in the movies for TV/miniseries category, for HBO’s The Night Of.
In the various presentations and acceptance speeches, there were not as many political broadsides directed at President Trump as took place last weekend at the Producers Guild and SAG Awards, but the travel ban, imposed by executive order but currently stayed, was clearly on the mind of a number of the speakers.
The DGA issued a statement on Tuesday that read in part that the guild “strongly believes that artists — regardless of their national origin, faith or gender — should be able to come to the United States to showcase their work. Policies that prevent this, without due consideration, should be of concern to all who care about art and cinema. The open exchange of art is core to who we are, it’s what motion pictures and television are increasingly about — drawing humanity together, transcending borders and cultures.” And in his opening remarks, PGA president Paris Barclay said, “I wouldn’t be here at all if it were not for immigrants,” noting that immigrant filmmakers, many of them fleeing from Europe, were instrumental in the founding of the guild.
That theme was picked up by others. Thomas Schlamme, who was honored with the guild’s Robert B. Aldrich Service Award which was presented to him by his wife, actress Christine Lahti, paid tribute to his parents, saying, “I’m the son of two immigrant parents who as teenagers fled Nazi Germany.”
In his turn at the podium, Chazelle said, “I’ve learned from the movies of Asghar Farhadi,” referencing the Iranian director who has said because of the travel ban he will not attend the Oscars even though his film The Salesman has been nominated as best foreign film.” Arrival‘s Canadian director Villeneuve drew applause when he said that “as a foreigner, I never felt as welcome and respected as I have been in the United States,” although he admitted for the last few days he’s checked every morning to see if his visa is still legal. Alejandro Inarritu, on hand to present the best feature directing award which he won the last two years running for Birdman and The Revenant, said, “As a filmmaker, as a Mexican, as a human being first and foremost, I feel incredibly proud, honored and humbled to have been recognized by this amazing, inclusive and diverse guild.”
Tina Mabry, who earned the award for best children’s programs for Amazon’s An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win, was greeted with cheers as she exhorted the crowd to stand up to bullies. “Be vocal, be loud,” she said, “This is a country that’s for everybody.”
Christopher Nolan, Billy Crudup and Michael Fassbender all joined forces to lionize Ridley Scott, who was honored with the DGA’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Feature Film. Barclay was joined by four previous DGA presidents — Taylor Hackford, Michael Apted, Martha Coolidge and Gene Reynolds — to present Jay D. Roth, the guild’s national executive director for the past 22 years, with the Presidents Award, an honor that has only been given out on three previous occasions. And Gale Anne Hurd presented the Frank Capra Achievement Award to Marie Cantin.
Mr. Chazelle’s Directorial Team:
– Unit Production Manager: Michael Beugg
– First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn
– Second Assistant Director: Paula Case
– Assistant Unit Production Manager: Bart Lipton
– Second Second Assistant Director: Brett Robinson
– Additional Second Assistant Director: Dodi Rubenstein
This is Mr. Chazelle’s first DGA Award nomination.
Garth Davis
Lion (The Weinstein Company)
Mr. Davis’s Directorial Team:
– First Assistant Director: Chris Webb
– First Assistant Director: Ananya Rane (India Unit)
– Second Assistant Directors: Mark Ingram (Australia Unit), Sunny Tiku (India Unit), KP Singh (India Unit), Shaunak Kapur (India Unit)
This is one of two DGA Award nominations this year for Mr. Davis. He is also nominated in the First-Time Feature Film category for Lion. He was previously nominated for the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials in 2009 for “Shadow Puppets,” U.S. Cellular.
Barry Jenkins
Moonlight (A24)
Mr. Jenkins’s Directorial Team: – Unit Production Manager: Jennifer Radzikowski
This is Mr. Jenkins’s first DGA Award nomination.
Kenneth Lonergan
Manchester by the Sea (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)
Mr. Lonergan’s Directorial Team: – Unit Production Manager: Declan Baldwin – First Assistant Director: Michael J. Moore – Second Assistant Director: David Blazina – Second Second Assistant Directors: Tim LaDue, Scooter Perrotta
This is Mr. Lonergan’s first DGA Award nomination.
Denis Villeneuve
Arrival (Paramount Pictures)
Mr. Villeneuve’s Directorial Team:
– Unit Production Manager: Stan Wlodkowski
– First Assistant Director: Donald L. Sparks
– Second Assistant Director: Brigitte Goulet
– Second Second Assistant Director: Karine P. Labelle
This is Mr. Villeneuve’s first DGA Award nomination.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for 2016
Garth Davis (WINNER)
Lion (The Weinstein Company)
Mr. Davis’s Directorial Team:
– First Assistant Director: Chris Webb
– First Assistant Director: Ananya Rane (India Unit)
– Second Assistant Directors: Mark Ingram (Australia Unit), Sunny Tiku (India Unit), KP Singh (India Unit), Shaunak Kapur (India Unit)
This is one of two DGA Award nominations this year for Mr. Davis. He is also nominated in the Feature Film category for Lion. He was previously nominated for the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials in 2009 for “Shadow Puppets,” U.S. Cellular.
Kelly Fremon Craig
The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)
Ms. Fremon Craig’s Directorial Team:
– Unit Production Manager: Brendan Ferguson
– Production Manager: Dan Clarke
– First Assistant Director: James Bitonti
– Second Assistant Director: Daniel Mansfield
This is Ms. Fremon Craig’s first DGA Award nomination.
Tim Miller
Deadpool (Twentieth Century Fox)
Mr. Miller’s Directorial Team: – Unit Production Manager: John J. Kelly – First Assistant Director: James Bitonti – Second Assistant Director: Daniel Mansfield
This is Mr. Miller’s first DGA Award nomination.
Nate Parker
The Birth of a Nation (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Mr. Parker’s Directorial Team:
– Unit Production Manager: Mark Moran
– First Assistant Director: Tomas Deckaj
– Second Assistant Director: Mark C. Stevens
– Second Second Assistant Director: Scott Bowers
This is Mr. Parker’s first DGA Award nomination.
Dan Trachtenberg
10 Cloverfield Lane (Paramount Pictures)
Mr. Trachtenberg’s Directorial Team:
– Unit Production Manager: Robert J. Dohrmann
– First Assistant Director: Jason Blumenfeld
– Second Assistant Director: Paul B. Uddo
– Second Second Assistant Director: Jonathan M. Warren
– Location Manager: Batou A. Chandler
This is Mr. Trachtenberg’s first DGA Award nomination.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series
Miguel Sapochnik (WINNER)
Game of Thrones, “The Battle of the Bastards”(HBO)
This is Mr. Sapochnik’s first DGA Award nomination.
The Duffer Brothers
Stranger Things, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers” (Netflix)
The Duffer Brothers’ Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Timothy Lonsdale
· First Assistant Director: Richard Denault
· Second Assistant Directors: Maria Battle Campbell, Kristina M. Peterson
· Second Second Assistant Director: Simeon Jones
· Additional Second Assistant Director: Franchesca Winters
This is Mr. Matt Duffer’s first DGA Award nomination.
This is Mr. Ross Duffer’s first DGA Award nomination.
Ryan Murphy
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “From the Ashes of Tragedy” (FX)
Mr. Murphy’s Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Chip Vucelich
· First Assistant Director: Leo Bauer
· Second Assistant Director: Janell Sammelman
· Second Second Assistant Director: Matt Pexa
· Additional Second Assistant Director: Alicia Lewis
This is Mr. Murphy’s fourth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Miniseries in 2014 for The Normal Heart; for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series in 2009 for the Glee pilot; and in 2010 for the Glee episode “The Power of Madonna.”
Jonathan Nolan
Westworld, “The Original” (HBO)
Mr. Nolan’s Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Robert Del Valle
· First Assistant Director: Kim H. Winther
· Second Assistant Director: Jeff Okabayashi
· Second Second Assistant Directors: Michelene Mundo, Katie Pruitt
This is Mr. Nolan’s first DGA Award nomination.
John Singleton
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “The Race Card” (FX)
Mr. Singleton’s Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Chip Vucelich
· First Assistant Director: Dan Shaw
· Second Assistant Director: Matt Pexa
· Second Second Assistant Directors: Kim Richards, Kyle Hollingsworth
This is Mr. Singleton’s first DGA Award nomination.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Miniseries
Steven Zaillian (WINNER)
The Night Of, “The Beach” (HBO)
Mr. Zaillian’s Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Greer Yeaton
· First Assistant Director: Michael Steele
· Second Assistant Director: Ginger Gonzalez
· Second Second Assistant Director: Rachel Iovine
· Location Manager: Shane Haden
This is Mr. Zaillian’s first DGA Award nomination.
Raymond De Felitta
Madoff (ABC)
Mr. De Felitta’s Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Moshe Bardach
· First Assistant Director: Scott Lazar
· Second Assistant Director: David Fischer
· Second Second Assistant Director: Ramona Murphy-Adair
· Location Manager: Eddy Collyns
This is Mr. De Felitta’s first DGA Award nomination.
Thomas Kail (Directed By) & Alex Rudzinski (Live Television Direction By)
Grease Live! (Fox)
Directorial Team:
· Associate Directors: Carrie Havel, Adam Mishler, Brad Duns
· Head Stage Manager: Garry Hood
· Stage Managers: Jennifer Marquet, John Esposito, Jonathan Marks, Rob Sellers Jr., Dani Farrelly, Paul Forrest, Roy Friedland, Chris Hines, Roxanne Lozano, Drina Mohacsi, Tshaka Stewart, Mike Strauss, Cheryl Teetzel-Moore, Ari Woog
This is Mr. Kail’s first DGA Award nomination.
This is Mr. Rudzinski’s second DGA Award nomination. He is also nominated in this same category this year with Kenny Leon for Hairspray Live!
Kenny Leon (Directed By) & Alex Rudzinski (Live Television Direction By)
Hairspray Live! (NBC)
Directorial Team:
· Associate Directors: Carrie Havel, Brad Duns, Amy Wilcox‑Barker
· Stage Managers: Garry Hood, John Esposito, Dani Farrelly, Roy Friedland, Paul Forrest, John Hill, Chris Hines, Roxanne Lozano, Jonathan Marks, Jennifer Marquet, Donna Parker, Cody Renard Richard, Rob Sellers Jr., Murray Siegel, Jackie Stathis, Mike Strauss
This is Mr. Leon’s third DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this same category in 2008 for A Raisin in the Sun and in 2015 with Matthew Diamond for The Wiz Live!
This is Mr. Rudzinski’s second DGA Award nomination. He is also nominated in this same category this year with Thomas Kail for Grease Live!
Jay Roach
All the Way (HBO)
Mr. Roach’s Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Scott Ferguson
· First Assistant Director: Josh King
· Second Assistant Director: Aaron Fitzgerald
· Second Second Assistant Directors: Jason C. Brown, Matthew Milan
This is Mr. Roach’s third DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Miniseries in 2008 for Recount and in 2012 for Game Change.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series
Becky Martin (WINNER)
Veep, “Inauguration” (HBO)
Ms. Martin’s Directorial Team: · Unit Production Manager: David Hyman
· First Assistant Director: Dale Stern
· Second Assistant Director: Michelle Gritzer
· Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle
· Additional Second Assistant Director: Gary Cotti
This is Ms. Martin’s first DGA Award nomination.
Alec Berg
Silicon Valley, “Daily Active Users” (HBO)
Mr. Berg’s Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Tyler Romary · First Assistant Director: Nick Mastandrea
· Second Assistant Director: Sally Brunski
· Second Second Assistant Director: Kim Richards
· Additional Second Assistant Director: Kathleen D. Brennan
This is Mr. Berg’s first DGA Award nomination.
Donald Glover
Atlanta, “B.A.N.” (FX)
Mr. Glover’s Directorial Team: · Unit Production Manager: Alex Orr
· First Assistant Director: Veronica A. Hodge‑Hampton
· Second Assistant Director: Jason Graham
· Second Second Assistant Director: Danielle King
· Additional Second Assistant Director: Mike Brune
This is Mr. Glover’s first DGA Award nomination.
Mike Judge
Silicon Valley, “Founder Friendly” (HBO)
Mr. Judge’s Directorial Team: · Unit Production Manager: Tyler Romary
· First Assistant Director: James “Billy” Burton
· Second Assistant Director: Thomas Boucher
· Second Second Assistant Director: Kim Richards
This is Mr. Judge’s third DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this same category in 2014 for the Silicon Valley episode “Minimum Viable Product” and in 2015 for the Silicon Valley episode “Binding Arbitration.”
Dale Stern
Veep, “Mother” (HBO)
Mr. Stern’s Directorial Team: · Unit Production Manager: David Hyman
· First Assistant Director: Michelle Gritzer
· Second Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg
· Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle
· Additional Second Assistant Director: Cecilia Sweatman
This is Mr. Stern’s first DGA Award nomination.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports (Regularly Scheduled Programming)
Don Roy King (WINNER)
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Dave Chappelle” (NBC)
Mr. King’s Directorial Team:
· Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti
· Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly
This is Mr. King’s eleventh DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials in 2015 for Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special and for Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming in 2013 for Saturday Night Live “Host: Justin Timberlake.” He was previously nominated for Saturday Night Live episodes in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014, and in 2015 in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming category for the Saturday Night Live episode, “Host: Tracy Morgan/Musical Guest: Demi Lovato.”Paul G. Casey
Real Time With Bill Maher, “Show #1437” (HBO)
Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: Stacy Talbot
· Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, Brian Anderson
This is Mr. Casey’s third DGA Award nomination. He previously was nominated in this category in 2015 and 2014 for Real Time With Bill Maher “Show #1334” and “Show #1226.”
Nora Gerard
CBS Sunday Morning, “Charles Osgood Farewell Broadcast” (CBS)
Ms. Gerard’s Directorial Team:
· Associate Directors: Bernard Rozenberg, Jessica Frank, Patricia Finnegan, Jyll Phillips‑Friedman · Stage Managers: Mark Dicso, Lindsley Newbury
This is Ms. Gerard’s first DGA Award nomination.
Jim Hoskinson
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Episode #0179” (CBS)
Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:
· Associate Directors: Yvonne DeMare, Karen Yaeger
· Stage Manager: Mark McKenna
This is Mr. Hoskinson’s fourth DGA Award nomination. He previously was nominated in this category in 2015, 2013 and 2007 for The Colbert Report episodes “11040,” “10004” and “3052.”
Paul Pennolino
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, “Episode #1030” (TBS)
Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: Jeremy Hardwick
· Stage Manager: Laura Mack
This is Mr. Pennolino’s first DGA Award nomination.
Variety/Talk/News/Sports (Specials)
Glenn Weiss (WINNER)
The 70th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:
· Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Ricky Kirshner
· Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Peter Epstein, Joey Despenzero, Phyllis Digilio-Kent, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Arthur Lewis, Jeffrey M. Markowitz, Cyndi Owgang, Jeff Pearl, Alfonso Pena, Annette Powlis, Elise Reaves, Lauren Class Schneider, Jim Semmelman
This is Mr. Weiss’s thirteenth DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials in 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015 for the 61st, 64th, 65th, 66th, 67th and 68th Annual Tony Awards. He was also nominated in 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006 and 2008 for the 55th, 56th, 59th, 60th, and 62nd Annual Tony Awards. He was also nominated in 2015 for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Miniseries, together with Rob Ashford, for Peter Pan Live!Jerry Foley
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 – The Best is Yet to Come (NBC)
Mr. Foley’s Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: Randi Grossack
· Key Stage Manager: Jeffry Gitter
· Stage Managers: Bennymar Almonte, Lauren Class Schneider, Joey Despenzero, Jeff Markowitz, Karen Tasch Weiss
This is Mr. Foley’s ninth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in the Musical Variety category, all for the Late Show with David Letterman, in 2007, 2005, 2004, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999 and 1998 for episodes “#2773,” “#2452,” “#2187,” “#1876,” “#1634,” “#1527,” “#1294,” and “#958.”
Tim Mancinelli
The Late Late Show With James Corden, “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special” (CBS)
Mr. Mancinelli’s Directorial Team:
· Associate Directors: Matt Powers, Bac Delorme, Brian Sutherin
· Stage Managers: Michael J. Schiff, Teri Pensky Hlubik
This is Mr. Mancinelli’s first DGA Award nomination.
Linda Mendoza
Smithsonian Salutes Ray Charles: In Performance at the White House (PBS)
Ms. Mendoza’s Directorial Team:
· Associate Directors: Dora Mendoza, Kelly Hernacki
· Stage Managers: Lynn Finkel, Elise Reaves, Phyllis Digilio-Kent
This is Ms. Mendoza’s second DGA Award nomination. She was previously nominated in the Musical Variety category in 2010 for Paul McCartney: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in Performance at the White House.
Paul Myers
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, “A Very Special Full Frontal Special” (TBS)
This is Mr. Myers’s first DGA Award nomination.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs
J. Rupert Thompson (WINNER)
American Grit, “The Finale ‑ Over the Falls” (FOX)
Mr. Thompson’s Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: David Charles
· Stage Managers: Daniel Curran, Kevin Fletcher
This is Mr. Thompson’s seventh DGA Award nomination. He previously won in this category in 2005 for Fear Factor, “Heist Fear Factor, Season 6 Premiere.” He was also nominated in 2006 for Fear Factor, “Military Fear Factor, Season Finale,” in 2008 for Estate of Panic, “102, That Sinking Feeling,” in 2011 for Fear Factor 2.0, “Scorpion Tales,” in 2012 for Stars Earn Stripes, “Amphibious Assault,” and in 2013 for The Hero, “Teamwork.”
Ken Fuchs
Shark Tank, “801” (ABC)
Mr. Fuchs’ Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: Amy Wilcox‑Barker
· Head Stage Manager: Eric Rhoden
· Stage Managers: Doug Neal, Michael Strauss
This is Mr. Fuchs’ second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2015 for Shark Tank, “702.”
John Gonzalez
Live PD, “Episode 5” (A&E)
Mr. Gonzalez’s Directorial Team:
· Stage Manager: Jeff Buda
This is Mr. Gonzalez’s first DGA Award nomination.
Brian Smith
Strong, “Welcome to STRONG” (NBC)
Mr. Smith’s Directorial Team:
· Associate Directors: Anna Moulaison‑Moore, David Charles
· Stage Manager: Drew Lewandowski
This is Mr. Smith’s fourth DGA Award nomination. He previously won in this category in 2012 for Master Chef, “Episode #305.” He was also nominated in 2010 for Master Chef, “Episode #103,” and in 2011 for Master Chef, “Episode #201.”
Bertram van Munster
The Amazing Race, “We’re Only Doing Freaky Stuff Today” (CBS)
Mr. van Munster’s Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: Dan Coffie
This is Mr. van Munster’s eleventh DGA Award nomination. He won in this category in 2007 for The Amazing Race, “Episode #1110” and was also nominated an additional eight times in this category for the The Amazing Race in 2005 for “Episode #805,” in 2006 for “Episode #102,” in 2008 for “Episode #1303,” in 2009 for “Don’t Let a Cheese Hit Me,” in 2010 for “I Think We’re Fighting the Germans, Right?,” in 2011 for “You Don’t Get Paid Unless You Win?,” in 2013 for “Beards in the Wind” and in 2015 for “Bring the Fun, Baby!” He also was nominated with Directors Jack Cannon and Elise Doganieri in 2014 for The Quest, “One True Hero.”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs
Tina Mabry (WINNER)
An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win (Amazon)
Ms. Mabry’s Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Richard G. King
· First Assistant Director: Otto Penzato
· Second Assistant Director: David Berke
· Second Second Assistant Director: Christopher H. Cook
· Additional Second Assistant Directors: Candice Lee, Matthew W. Ross
This is Ms. Mabry’s first DGA Award nomination.
Liz Allen
The Kicks, “Pilot” (Amazon)
Ms. Allen’s Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Maria Melograne
· First Assistant Director: Michael Williams
· Second Assistant Director: Walter Parry
This is Ms. Allen’s first DGA Award nomination.
Althea Jones
Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street, “Gortimer and the Jacks of All Trades” (Amazon)
Ms. Jones’ Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Richard G. King
· First Assistant Director: Lance W. Lanfear
· Second Assistant Director: David Berke
· Second Second Assistant Director: Christopher H. Cook
This is Ms. Jones’s first DGA Award nomination.
Michael Lembeck
A Nutcracker Christmas (Hallmark Channel)
This is Mr. Lembeck’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2011 for Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.
John Schultz
Adventures in Babysitting (Disney Channel)
This is Mr. Schultz’s first DGA Award nomination.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials
Derek Cianfrance (WINNER)
(RadicalMedia)
Chase, Nike Golf – Wieden + Kennedy Portland
· First Assistant Director: Rick Lange
· Second Assistant Director: Ethan Ross
Doubts, Powerade – Wieden + Kennedy Portland
· First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini
· Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson
Expectations, Powerade – Wieden + Kennedy Portland
· First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini
· Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson
Manifesto, Squarespace – Anomaly
· First Assistant Director: David Backus
· Second Assistant Director: Josh Voegelin
This is Mr. Cianfrance’s first DGA Award nomination.
Lance Acord
(Park Pictures)
Frankie’s Holiday, Apple – MAL
· First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith
Movie Night, Kohl’s – Anomaly
· First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith
· Second Assistant Director: Rob Kay
This is Mr. Acord’s fourth DGA Award nomination in this category. He was previously nominated in 2012, 2011 and 2003.
Dante Ariola
(MJZ)
Hold Your Breath, SunTrust – Strawberry Frog
· Unit Production Manager: Natalie Hill
· First Assistant Director: George Nessis
· Second Assistant Director: Isaac Mejia
Riding Is the New Driving, Lyft – Made Movement
· Unit Production Manager: Natalie Hill
· First Assistant Director: John Lowe
· Second Assistant Director: Julian Metter
· Second Second Assistant Director: Dave Liehn
Tell Me When to Go, Beats
· Unit Production Managers: Natalie Hill, Susan Levin
· First Assistant Director: Chris Meda
· Second Assistant Director: Adam Stern
· Second Second Assistant Director: Jani Vournas
This is Mr. Ariola’s seventh DGA Award nomination in this category. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials for Snowball (Traveler’s Insurance), Human (Johnny Walker), and First Taste (Coca-Cola) in 2006. He also was nominated in this category in 2011, 2007, 2004, 2002 and 2000.
Fredrik Bond
(MJZ)
Dive, Apple – TBWA/Media Arts Lab
· First Assistant Director: Howell Caldwell
Everyday Hero, Philips – Ogilvy & Mather
World of Play, LG – Energy BBDO
· Unit Production Manager: Line Postmyr
· First Assistant Director: Anthony Dimino
· Second Assistant Director: Spencer Taylor
· Second Second Assistant Director: R. Ben Parker
· Additional First Assistant Director: Chris Blanch
· Additional Second Assistant Director: Steve Bagnara
This is Mr. Bond’s seventh DGA Award nomination. He previously was nominated in this category in 2013, 2012, 2011, 2008, 2007 and 2004.
AG Rojas
(Park Pictures)
The Best Planet, S7 Airlines – Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam
The Snail, Samsung – Leo Burnett USA
· First Assistant Director: Robert Dean Phillips
This is Mr. Rojas’ first DGA Award nomination.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary
Ezra Edelman (WINNER)
O.J.: Made in America, ESPN Films
This is Mr. Edelman’s first DGA Award nomination.
Otto Bell
The Eagle Huntress, Sony Pictures Classics
This is Mr. Bell’s first DGA Award nomination.
Josh Kriegman & Elyse Steinberg
Weiner, Sundance Selects
This is Mr. Kriegman’s first DGA Award nomination.
This is Ms. Steinberg’s first DGA Award nomination.
Raoul Peck
I Am Not Your Negro, Magnolia Pictures
This is Mr. Peck’s first DGA Award nomination.
Roger Ross Williams
Life, Animated, The Orchard
This is Mr. Williams’ first DGA Award nomination.