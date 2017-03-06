'La La Land' Concert to Debut at Hollywood Bowl

By Ashley Lee, The Hollywood Reporter

City of Stars, are you shining just for La La Land? Come Memorial Day weekend, it will be.

Lionsgate is bringing Damien Chazelle‘s hit film to Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on May 26 and 27 with the world premiere of “La La Land in Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration.” The event will feature a 100-piece symphony orchestra, choir and jazz ensemble accompanying the film’s original vocal recordings with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz will conduct.

“Damien made a beautiful tribute to Los Angeles with La La Land, and I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the film’s music at an L.A. landmark with incredible L.A. musicians,” said Hurwitz in a statement.

The concert will include preshow photo opportunities and a grand fireworks spectacular, among other offerings. Tickets go on sale at noon PT on March 10, and vintage Hollywood-inspired dress is encouraged.

The Hollywood Bowl event is the first of many concerts for La La Land, as upcoming events in Atlanta, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, San Antonio, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Denver, and Washington, D.C., are among those in the works. Internationally, the concert is eyed to play in the U.K., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Turkey, and Switzerland.

La La Land took home six Oscars, including for Hurwitz’s score and song “City of Stars,” penned with lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film has already grossed nearly $400 million at the worldwide box office.

