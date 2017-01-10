'La La Land' as a Stage Musical? Lionsgate Exec Tells Investors It's Possible

By Etan Vlessing, The Hollywood Reporter

Dancers and singers eventually could bring the Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling-starring musical La La Land to fans as a live stage show after its current success at the multiplex.

“If we want to do a stage show, we can do a stage show,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig told the studio’s Investors Day presentation in Denver on Tuesday.

He spoke two days after La La Land took home seven trophies at the Golden Globe Awards, including best comedy or musical, and nabbed 11 nominations Tuesday for the BAFTA film awards. “We haven’t hit our full expansion,” Feig told investors about Damien Chazelle‘s feel-good musical, whose peak theatrical roll-out will come Jan. 22, timed for the Oscar nominations announcement.

Chazelle’s follow-up to Whiplash is an L.A.-set musical starring Gosling and Stone as a couple of Hollywood strivers who fall in love. La La Land bowed in Venice and picked up the top audience prize in Toronto on its way to a slew of other award-season nominations and trophies.

But Feig pointed to Lionsgate’s Step Up franchise inspiring a live stage show that’s now playing in Dubai as a template for exploiting La La Land beyond the multiplex.

That follows Lionsgate expanding into out-of-home entertainment and other new lines of business beyond its box-office driven movie business.

