Kyle Chandler to Play Millie Bobby Brown's Dad in 'Godzilla' Sequel

It’s a Netflix reunion of sorts: Kyle Chandler, star of Bloodline, is set to join Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, sources tell Variety.

Chandler will play Brown’s father in the Legendary sequel.

Krampus helmer Michael Dougherty is directing the project and wrote the script with Zach Shields.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Ken Watanabe and Elizabeth Olsen starred in the 2014 Godzilla reboot, directed by Gareth Edwards, though sources say only Watanabe is likely to return for the sequel.

Plot details are unknown.

Alex Garcia will oversee the tentpole for Legendary. Godzilla: King of Monsters is set for relase on Mar. 22, 2019, with the monster mash-up Godzilla vs. Kong slated to bow the following year on May 29, 2020.

Legendary and Warner Bros. announced in late 2015 that all future King Kong and Godzilla films would be developed by Legendary and distributed by Warner Bros., starting with Kong: Skull Island in March. Legendary currently holds a distribution deal with Universal, but in order to re-team Godzilla and King Kong, the studio returned the rights to WB.

Chandler is coming off Netflix’s second season of Bloodline, which is about to go into its third and final season of production, and was recently seen in the Oscar-nominated drama Manchester by the Sea.

He is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment.

