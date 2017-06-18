Kurt Russell was the pilot who reported the Phoenix Lights UFO sighting

It looks as though Kurt Russell had a brush with UFOs…

And not just in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’.

During an interview with the BBC, Kurt Russell revealed that he was the pilot who called in the mysterious mass sighting of UFOs over Phoenix back in 1997 – one of the most renowned UFO sightings in history.

“I was flying [my son Oliver] to go see his girlfriend, and we were on approach,” he explained. “I saw six lights over the airport in absolute uniform in a V shape. Oliver said to me – I was just looking at him, I was coming in, we’re maybe a half a mile out – and Oliver said, ‘Pa, what are those lights?’”

“Then I kind of came out of my reverie and I said, ‘I don’t know what they are.’ He said, ‘Are we okay here?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna call in,’ and I reported it.”

The Phoenix Lights UFO sighting occurred on 13 March 1997.

Lights of varying descriptions were reported by thousands of observers over Phoenix, Arizona and Sonora, Mexico between 7:30pm and 10:30pm. There were allegedly two distinct events involved in the incident – a triangular formation of lights which was seen to pass over the entire state, and a series of stationary lights seen in the Phoenix area.

Kurt Russell and the Guardians of The Galaxy – Credit: Marvel More

And it sounds as though the triangular formation is what Kurt Russell saw.

Russell explained that after reporting the lights to the authorities, he thought nothing more about it… that is, until his wife, Goldie Hawn, was watching a TV show about it several years later – a moment he revelled in likening to Richard Dreyfuss in ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’.

What were those lights?

Currently, there are various explanations… but perhaps the Guardians got to him early.

