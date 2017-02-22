Kristen Stewart Eyes Role in Adventure Thriller 'Underwater'

Kristen Stewart is in negotiations to star in Underwater, a Twentieth Century Fox adventure thriller that is being produced by Chernin Entertainment.

Will Eubank, who co-wrote and directed the sci-fi thriller The Signal, is directing.

Underwater centers on an underwater scientific crew that, after facing an earthquake, are forced to go on dangerous journey for survival. The story has been described as an underwater Armageddon.

If a deal makes, Stewart will play the film's lead, a jaded and hardened crew member. A March start of production in New Orleans is being eyed.

The move puts Stewart, who has developed a strong acting résumé working on a wide range of indies since her days of toplining the Twilight movies, back into a more mainstream space.

Although she toplined such movies as Snow White and the Huntsman, it's her work in movies such as Equals and Still Alice that have shown she is interested in material that is deeper and meaningful than most standard fare. Her upcoming projects include Lizzie opposite Chloë Sevigny and she has plans to direct another short film, this one about gun control. Stewart is repped by Gersh.

