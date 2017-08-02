Kristen Stewart open to dating men again

Kristen Stewart say she has ‘deeply’ loved everyone she has dated.

Kristen Stewart has compared dating to eating sandwiches, saying she wants “to try everything”.

The actress, 27, is currently romantically linked to model Stella Maxwell but revealed she is open to a relationship with a man again.

She told Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “Yeah, totally. Definitely… Some people aren’t like that.

“Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives.

“I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?'”

Stewart, who once dated her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, also opened up about past relationships, saying she was “deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated”.

She said: “Did you think I was faking it? I’ve always really embraced a duality.

“And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling.

“I just didn’t like getting made fun of.”

The star has previously been criticised for looking too grumpy and not smiling enough.

Asked whether she suffers from “resting bitch face”, she said: “Completely. I’m really not introverted – I’m just not acting all the time, which is what it would take to look like how people expect famous people to behave.

“Men cannot say bitch any more, I’m sorry. Say something different. Say, ‘You’re rude,’ say, ‘You’re a dick,’ whatever. Just to say, ‘Oh that bitch.’

“You can’t say that because there’s nothing I could say to you, there’s no retort that would be equal to that, therefore it’s demeaning and literally on par with… something homophobic or something racist.”