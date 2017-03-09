Kristen Stewart Explains a New Role Is Why She Went With the Buzzcut
Actress Kristen Stewart stopped by Today to talk about her new movie, Personal Shopper, but the topic quickly shifted to her new hairstyle. The previously raven-haired actress is now a blonde, and she went from long to buzzcut.
Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Willie Geist wanted to know what prompted the new look, and Stewart told them she’s “been wanting to do this for a long time” but that an upcoming film in which she plays a mechanical engineer working an oil rig on the bottom of the ocean floor was just the extra push she needed.
When asked how the new ‘do feels, Stewart said, “It feels amazing,” and makes her “just want to head-bang all day.”
