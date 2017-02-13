Kristen Stewart Discusses Her Role in ‘Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk’ in Behind-the-Scenes Clip (Exclusive)

Few people saw Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk during its theatrical run last fall — and even fewer were able to see it in its heralded 120 frames per second format. Nonetheless, Ang Lee’s follow-up to 2012’s The Life of Pi will get another chance to woo viewers when it arrives on home video this week. And ahead of that bow, we’ve got a brand new behind-the-scenes clip in which costar Kristen Stewart discusses how their participation in the project was driven, first and foremost, by a desire to work with the Oscar-winning director.

In the above behind-the-scenes featurette, Stewart confesses that she would have done almost any movie with Lee — which is why she signed on to Billy Lynn, even though she has a relatively small supporting part in the wartime drama. As she says, having to nail three scenes in four days is “one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” although according to her director, she was more than up to the task — which was no surprise to him, given that she was always his first choice to play the older sister of the title character, an Iraq War vet on the verge of redeployment.

To hear more about both Stewart and Lee’s feelings about Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, check out our exclusive video above. The film arrives on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD on Feb, 14.

