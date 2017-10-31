Kristen Bell on Bad Moms 2, her struggles with depression and Frozen 2

“You cannot beat yourself up because your house doesn’t look like a Pinterest board,” muses Kristen Bell who believes there’s a serious message behind raunchy R-rated comedy, A Bad Moms Christmas, the sequel to last year’s sleeper hit.

“This story is an incredibly relatable thing, to feel like an overworked mum - and even if you’re not an overworked mum, then you probably had an overworked mum. And to discuss the idea that mums are allowed to be more than one thing, feels taboo and crazy and provocative and funny ,” says the actress, recalling how her reaction to the original script was one of shock rather than laughter.

“I couldn’t believe that a movie like this hadn’t been written before because it was just screaming to be told. At that point I had two very little kids and was experiencing all that pressure. Everything about being a mum is stupid and funny and you always smell like urine. And there’s nothing funny about perfection, but there’s a ton of comedy in imperfection, and that’s what being a mum is - dealing with your imperfection. We can all relate.”

Bell, 37, herself has become one of the more relatable women in Hollywood. She may be the voice of Princess Anna in Frozen, but she never acts like a princess, dropping f-bombs that would make Olaf blush and publicly talking about her struggles with depression and anxiety.

Mila Kunis (back), Kristen Bell (left), and Kathryn Hahn (right) in 'A Bad Moms Christmas' (STX Entertainment) More

Married ten years to fellow actor, Dax Shepard, 42, with whom she has two daughters, she says their girls couldn't care less that she’s the voice of a Disney princess.

Talking to Bell just days before Halloween, she sighs as she reveals how her four year old daughter, Lincoln, will be dressing as Elsa for her school’s parade. “Again. I said: You’re young, you’re supposed to have your finger on the pulse. What’s new? What’s exciting? You’re two years late with Frozen, and she’s like: I don’t care. Not only am I going to be Elsa - you’re gonna be Elsa too. True story.”

While A Bad Moms Christmas deals with family pressure around the holidays, then Bell doesn’t lose sleep about creating a perfect Christmas for her own family.

“Our house looks like a giant arts and crafts dumpster. We make our own decorations every year. I give the kids construction paper and crayons and whatever they come up with, I just tape it on the walls. We have a lot of matching sweaters and matching pjamas. Its very decorative - which is really the only thing we care about because we’ll spend the whole day decorating or just playing and forget to make dinner. We’re not very regimented.”

Bell and her husband Dax Shepard attend the premiere of More

