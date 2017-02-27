‘Kong’ Star Jason Mitchell Talks About His ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Reunion with Corey Hawkins

One cool thing about Kong: Skull Island is that it reunites Jason Mitchell and Corey Hawkins. Mitchell and Hawkins recently starred together in Straight Outta Compton as Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, respectively. Mitchell told Yahoo Movies was it was like reconnecting with Hawkins.

“It was dope, you know what I mean?” told our Khail Anonymous. “We’re both babies in this industry. So to be away from family for six months, to be away from you know as civilization for six months, it’s already a big deal.”

Straight Outta Compton stars Corey Hawkins (center) and Jason Mitchell (second from right) both have supporting roles in Kong: Skull Island. (Photo: Jamie Trueblood/Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection) More

Mitchell said having Hawkins there with him in remote parts of the world made it easier on hi. “To have somebody with you there who’s going through the same things you’re going through — we went through awards season together, we went through everything together, so to have him there, he’s like family,” Mitchell explained. “If things ever get weird for me, I can find my refuge in him.”

Mitchell is happy for his friend and is interested in finding the same success – Corey Hawkins has recently been starring in 24: Legacy. “I’m trying to get like him,” said Mitchell. “I’m trying to get like him. He’s Black Bauer now.”

