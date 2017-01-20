'Kong: Skull Island' TV Spot Demands We 'All Hail the King'

Of all the larger-than-life stars set to headline 2017’s tentpole releases, perhaps none is quite as towering over the spring as King Kong, the legendary island ape known and loved since 1933 for climbing skyscrapers and swatting planes out of the sky. While it doesn’t seem like he’ll be scaling any metropolitan heights in his next outing, Kong: Skull Island, the upcoming film’s latest TV spot (watch it above) makes clear he most definitely will be smashing any and all aircraft that dares attack him. Besides showing off his formidable helicopter-decimating skills, the clip also highlights new Kong’s readiness to rumble with the rest of his homeland’s monstrous residents.

In the 30-second tease for Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ upcoming film, we see John Goodman inform government officials that WWII-era U.S. nuclear weapons testing was actually a covert attempt to annihilate Kong and his island’s titanic residents, and Samuel L. Jackson’s explorer proclaim a desire to assert man’s dominion over his animal brethren. It appears that Kong has other ideas about who’s on top of the evolutionary food chain, though — and that he’s ready, per the spot’s tagline, to have “All Hail the King.”

Starring Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston, and also featuring John C. Reilly, Shea Whigham, John Ortiz, and Toby Kebbell, Kong: Skull Island looks like a promising start to what Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures are hoping will be a Kong-Godzilla-King of the Monsters trilogy. We’ll know if the ageless ape is ready to reclaim the cinematic spotlight when the film opens in theaters on March 10.

‘Kong: Skull Island’: Watch a trailer: