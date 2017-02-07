'Kong: Skull Island' Poster Is So Over-the-Top That It's Good

By Aaron Crouch, The Hollywood Reporter

We’re calling it right now. It’s only February, but Kong: Skull Island may have already released the greatest movie poster of 2017.

Director director Jordan Vogt-Roberts unveiled the Japanese poster for his film, tweeting, “Can we talk about how great our Japanese Kaiju poster is?” Indeed.

Can we talk about how great our Japanese Kaiju poster is? pic.twitter.com/BsIF0S4mH9 — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) February 7, 2017

The film has continued to up its poster game, earning praise earlier this month for paying homage to Apocalypse Now, which is an inspiration to the 1970s-set film about a group of scientists and soldiers who discover a giant ape-sized mystery on a a newly discovered South Pacific island.

Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John Goodman, Samuel L. Jackson and John C. Reilly star in the film.

Legendary and Warner Bros. are releasing Kong: Skull Island on March 10 — and as the poster hints, there will be plenty of other monsters on the island as well.