'Kong: Skull Island': Here's Your Exclusive First Look at the Film's Psychovultures

When you have a movie called Kong: Skull Island, you expect lots of monsters. And the upcoming Warner Bros. film, which reimagines King Kong into the same universe as Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla reboot from 2014, doesn’t disappoint, as the giant gorilla faces off with all sorts of beasties.

While several of these featured creatures have popped up in trailers and on the film’s poster, there is one that has not been revealed until now. Meet the psychovultures.

The omnivorous winged nasties, which grow up to 9 feet long and use echolocation to hunt their prey, are among the dangerous denizens of the titular Skull Island encountered by the film’s cast, which includes Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John C. Reilly, and John Goodman.

Goodman plays Bill Randa, the head of a monster-chasing group called Monarch that initiates the trip to the forbidden isle. In the run-up to the film, Loot Crate, which specializes in themed mystery boxes for genre films, TV shows, and video games, has been unveiling excerpts from Randa’s journal tracking his fantastic discoveries. The latest entry, which will hit the Loot Crate site later today and which you can preview below, introduces the psychovulture to the Skull Island bestiary.

Loot Crate is also launching a deluxe “Primal” box loaded with items themed around Skull Island, Godzilla, and Predator.

Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Kong: Skull Island opens Friday, March 10.

Watch: John Goodman Gives Samuel L. Jackson the Monstrous Lowdown in Exclusive ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Clip:



