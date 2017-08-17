Kong: Skull Island director hits back at Cinema Sins

Cinema Sins identified 146 ‘sins’ in ‘Kong: Skull Island’.

And now it seems director Jordan Vogt-Roberts isn’t a fan.

If you’re a film fan, you’ve likely seen Cinema Sins – the popular YouTube channel which regularly picks holes in the biggest blockbuster movies. They famously produce videos that highlight ‘Everything Wrong with…’ a particular film.

This time, it’s ‘Kong: Skull Island’.

But the director of the movie isn’t amused… and has taken to Twitter to hit back.

‘Kong: Skull Island’ was released way back in March… with somewhat mixed reviews.

Now, Cinema Sins has taken aim at the movie, with a list racking up 146 ‘sins’ including many which director Jordan Vogt-Roberts have identified as being just ‘mean-spirited’.

But that’s not the real problem he has with their videos.

In fact, he rather accurately identifies that most of their videos aren’t ‘satire’ anymore… they’ve become an excuse to pick holes in major films just for the hell of it.

And he’s not standing for it.

“I don’t want to be a cynical fuck myself but it reeks of failed filmmaker taking his issues out on other people’s work,” he said via Twitter. “Things like Cinema Sins simply suck the life blood of other people and are often just wrong about intent or how cinema works,” he added.

He also compared their videos to President Trump’s speeches.

“It’s like when Trump lies on camera just because he can,” he said. “It’s infuriating and there are people out there who listen to him & Cinema Sins.”

He explained that he wasn’t ‘hurt’ by the videos, but his tirade has certainly brought up some legitimate concerns about the popular video series. Mostly, that this in turn popularises movie discourse which simply knocks lumps out of movies because they don’t like it.

1) 1. Not a real critique NOR a joke but just saying something mean regardless of whether it's true. pic.twitter.com/SUxxHQu8iJ — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 16, 2017





2) A critique that has nothing to do with the narrative being told & isn't relevant but is a mean spirited way to act smarter than the film. pic.twitter.com/Qmqn8Cac4l — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 16, 2017





3) "I took one class on filmmaking so now I'm an expert on the rules of cinema". Ignoring that good films break the rules. Oh, and it's mean pic.twitter.com/aX1rlenwVu — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 16, 2017





(Note: I recommend reading through the full Twitter thread – Vogt-Roberts has some interesting and very well-thought-out takes on why CInema Sins is so cynical and not exactly a real critique)

Cinema Sins has since responded by making the video ‘Everything Wrong with Cinema Sins’ the featured video on their channel. Clearly, not even Cinema Sins itself is about taking down a peg or two.

‘Kong: Skull Island’ stars Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly, John Goodman, Corey Hawkins and Toby Kebbell.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts directed the movie, based on a script by Derek Connolly, Dan Gilroy and Max Borenstein.

‘Kong: Skull Island’ opened in cinemas on 9 March 2017.

