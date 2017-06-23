'Kong: Skull Island' Exclusive Blu-ray Clip: Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston on Bringing Big Ape Back to Big Screen

Kong: Skull Island may not be 2017’s ultimate king of the box office, but having grossed a robust $566 million globally this past spring (including $168 million in the U.S.), the film proved to be a rather formidable entry in Warner Bros’ MonsterVerse — which also includes 2014’s Gareth Edwards-helmed Godzilla, and will be followed by 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. While it’s already available to (re-)watch on Digital HD, the film be arriving in a special features-laden package on Blu-ray and DVD in July. Ahead of that bow, Yahoo Movies has an exclusive look at one of the new edition’s many extras (watch it above).

In the featurette, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and stars Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, and more discuss working on the tentpole film, which follows a motley crew of military men, government researchers, mercenaries, and journalists as they journey to the mysterious Skull Island, which John Goodman’s true believer thinks is home to some of Earth’s most mythic creatures. He’s right, of course, and what follows is a Vietnam-inspired action extravaganza. And as this clip makes clear, the idea was to both reinvent the source material for a new age (“This isn’t man versus nature. This is man versus God,” says Vogt-Roberts), while also staying true to the basic fact that, as Hiddleston says, “Kong exists to inspire wonder.”

Already out on Digital HD, Kong: Skull Island will rampage onto Blu-ray and DVD with tons of supplementary features on July 18.

Jason Mitchell Reveals How the ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Cast Pranked Brie Larson After Her Oscar Win:

