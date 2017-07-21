All you need to know about Ben Affleck's The Batman

From Digital Spy

'Will Ben Affleck get a solo Batman movie?' was one of the earliest questions raised when the Hollywood superstar signed on the Warner Bros' DC Comics cinematic universe. And the answer is a resounding "Yes".

Batfleck will follow up his Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice debut with a starring role in Justice League in 2017, but that's just the beginning...

Batman solo movie official title: The Batman

Yep, no colons, no caveats, no subtitles just plain old The Batman. The Batman himself Ben Affleck confirmed it in an interview with The AP, to promote his new movie The Accountant. Could this bode well for a no frills, keep it simple Batman movie?

He didn't let much else slip except to say "We're working on the script, the script is going well, I'm really excited about it."

...But it's not that simple, and Affleck has been taking us on a rollercoaster confirmation and denial ever since. First, he followed up the announcement by telling us all to calm down.

"I mentioned the other day... it's been around for a long time, but the movie... there is no Batman movie happening yet, we're still trying to figure it out, you know, get the script and budget and all that stuff," he said.

"And someone said, 'What are you calling it?' and I had said, like, back when we were promoting another movie, I was like, 'We don't have a name for it, we're just going with The Batman or Batman Movie', and I said that, and everyone was like, 'Affleck announces the name of his Batman movie'."

The Batman solo movie release date: Mystery date

There isn't an official date for the film yet, but it is rumoured for 2018, and with the casting announcements (beyond Batfleck) beginning to start up, it seems likely that the film won't be too many years off.

Joe Manganiello has signed up to play big baddie Deathstroke (more on him later) hinted that filming is due to start in spring 2017. He later backtracked to the summer, and now it looks like it may be delayed further to fit into its director's schedule.

DC has October 5, 2018, earmarked for an as-of-yet unannounced film, which could be Batman. If so, it will arrive after Ezra Miller's The Flash in March and Jason Momoa's Aquaman in July, making it a busy year for the Justice League.

The Batman solo movie cast and director: Batfleck flip flop

Initially, Ben Affleck was announced to be directing as well as starring as Bruce Wayne in the Batman movie.

Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder had said in April 2016 that he had been "working on" Affleck to convince him to head the solo movie, the plans for which were confirmed by Warner later that month.

But Affeck didn't seem quite so convinced. He said that he may not direct the film at all if he doesn't like the script. "If it doesn't come together in a way I think is really great, I'm not going to do it," he told The Guardian.

Not long afterwards, he put out a statement that actually, no, he wouldn't direct the film.

"There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions," he said in a statement. "Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.