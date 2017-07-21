All you need to know about Ben Affleck's The Batman

'Will Ben Affleck get a solo Batman movie?' was one of the earliest questions raised when the Hollywood superstar signed on the Warner Bros' DC Comics cinematic universe. And the answer is a resounding "Yes".
Batfleck will follow up his Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice debut with a starring role in Justice League in 2017, but that's just the beginning...
Batman solo movie official title: The Batman
Yep, no colons, no caveats, no subtitles just plain old The Batman. The Batman himself Ben Affleck confirmed it in an interview with The AP, to promote his new movie The Accountant. Could this bode well for a no frills, keep it simple Batman movie?
He didn't let much else slip except to say "We're working on the script, the script is going well, I'm really excited about it."
...But it's not that simple, and Affleck has been taking us on a rollercoaster confirmation and denial ever since. First, he followed up the announcement by telling us all to calm down.
"I mentioned the other day... it's been around for a long time, but the movie... there is no Batman movie happening yet, we're still trying to figure it out, you know, get the script and budget and all that stuff," he said.
"And someone said, 'What are you calling it?' and I had said, like, back when we were promoting another movie, I was like, 'We don't have a name for it, we're just going with The Batman or Batman Movie', and I said that, and everyone was like, 'Affleck announces the name of his Batman movie'."
The Batman solo movie release date: Mystery date
There isn't an official date for the film yet, but it is rumoured for 2018, and with the casting announcements (beyond Batfleck) beginning to start up, it seems likely that the film won't be too many years off.
Joe Manganiello has signed up to play big baddie Deathstroke (more on him later) hinted that filming is due to start in spring 2017. He later backtracked to the summer, and now it looks like it may be delayed further to fit into its director's schedule.
DC has October 5, 2018, earmarked for an as-of-yet unannounced film, which could be Batman. If so, it will arrive after Ezra Miller's The Flash in March and Jason Momoa's Aquaman in July, making it a busy year for the Justice League.
The Batman solo movie cast and director: Batfleck flip flop
Initially, Ben Affleck was announced to be directing as well as starring as Bruce Wayne in the Batman movie.
Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder had said in April 2016 that he had been "working on" Affleck to convince him to head the solo movie, the plans for which were confirmed by Warner later that month.
But Affeck didn't seem quite so convinced. He said that he may not direct the film at all if he doesn't like the script. "If it doesn't come together in a way I think is really great, I'm not going to do it," he told The Guardian.
Not long afterwards, he put out a statement that actually, no, he wouldn't direct the film.
"There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions," he said in a statement. "Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.
"Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world."
Initial rumours for a replacement director included Matt Ross (Captain Fantastic), Matt Reeves (Cloverfield), Gavin O'Connor (The Accountant), Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) and George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road).
Reports claimed Reeves as Warner Bros' favourite, and after some back and forth he has been confirmed to take The Batman's reins. He has shot down rumours of Affleck backing out of the film entirely, although the decision to scrap the actor's original script entirely must have stung.
With that director business settled, a fresh wrench was thrown into the mix when reports emerged in July 2017 that Warner Bros was looking into ways to potentially phase out Affleck as Batman after Justice League - perhaps at the actor's request.
Responding to this latest twist, Warner Bros chief Toby Emmerich would only say: "Ben is our Batman. We love him as Batman. We want to keep him in the cowl as long as we can."
In casting news, Affleck sent fans into a frenzy in August when he posted some test footage of the assassin Deathstroke on Twitter out of the blue.
August 29, 2016
Writer and DC Film chief Geoff Johns confirmed soon after that he would be the villain (or one of the villains, at least) in the movie. True Blood and Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello was the first new casting announced for the movie, taking on the role of the assassin Deathstroke. He was very enthusiastic about the part at first, although his more recent comments ("Um, maybe. We'll see.") suggest that Reeves might be shaking up more than just the shooting schedule.
JK Simmons is also widely assumed to be on the cast after he makes his debut as Gotham City's police commissioner James Gordon in Justice League next year – a role in which he will mainly be interacting with Batfleck.
Jared Leto has also said that he would like to reprise his role as the Joker in the film, although we're not sure if he's in Warner Bros' good books at the moment.
The Batman solo movie plot: How original(?)
There has already been plenty of rumour and speculation surrounding the plot of the Batman film, although with Reeves starting from scratch what may have been true of earlier drafts might never show up in the final movie.
An early rumour said that it would be based on two existing Batman stories – 'A Death in the Family' and 'Under the Hood'. The first concerns the death of the second Robin, Jason Todd, with the second dealing with his apparent return as the violent vigilante called the Red Hood.
Batman v Superman did reveal that a Robin was killed fighting alongside Bruce Wayne, so that could well be a story they decide to flesh out.
Another rumour claims that we will see Batman locked up in Arkham Asylum with all the criminals he has had committed.
On the other hand, Affleck has said that he wants an "original story" for his film that will only "borrow certain things" from existing stories. A precedent has definitely been set for that in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad (for better or worse), so even if the movie does incorporate some of those story rumours, don't expect too much similarity between them.
In terms of the Batfleck demeanour, Affleck has said in the past that his portrayal of Wayne would introduce more of a sense of humour in Justice League, as evidenced in that film's first trailer at Comic-Con. Though we're not sure how that would jibe with stories about dead Robins and mental asylums. Only time will tell...
