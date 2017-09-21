Kirsten Dunst was 'a total mess' after accidentally smoking weed on new movie

Kirsten Dunst has revealed how she ‘lost her mind’ when she accidentally smoked weed on the set of her new movie.

The ‘Fargo’ star is doing the promotional rounds for her new movie ‘Woodshock’, which centres on a woman who takes to a mind-altering cannabinoid drug following a profound loss, and disappears into a world of paranoia and isolation.

And it appears that a bit of that happened in real life, after she smoked a ‘full blunt’ during a scene without realising.

Asked if she went ‘method’ in her approach to the role, she told Jimmy Kimmel that it was generally fake ‘movie pot’, except for when ‘locals’ who were working on the movie rolled some of the real stuff into the on-set joints ‘for fun’.

“I said to the director Laura [Mulleavy], there’s something wrong with me, I think I need to go to the hospital,” she said.

“There’s something seriously up. I feel like I’m losing my mind. I’m shaking, I’m hot. I’m just flipping out.

“It was like ‘Oh, you smoked a full blunt on one of the takes’… I don’t smoke full joints. This is like strong s**t.

“I was a total mess. I’ve never been that stoned in my entire life. And to not know you’re that stoned is such a mind trip.

“I was like what the f**k. I was crying, laughing, eating a peanut butter sandwich, I couldn’t film anymore. They sent me home.”

Well, at least she got a good story out of it, because the movie itself, the debut feature both written and directed by fashion designer sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, has been panned mercilessly by critics.

Slant magazine writes that ‘it becomes the obnoxious equivalent of trying to have a serious conversation with people who are high out of their minds’, while the New York Times calls it ‘depressingly dull and terminally inarticulate’.

There’s no UK release date confirmed as yet.

