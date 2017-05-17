Kirsten Dunst Says She's Not Interested In 'Spider-Man' Reboots

Kirsten Dunst re-teams with director Sofia Coppola this summer, adding The Beguiled to their two previous collaborations on The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette. Their new remake of the 1971 Clint Eastwood thriller is the latest in a series of big roles for the actress. She’s recently been seen in box office blockbuster Hidden Figures, sci-fi mystery Midnight Special, and TV’s Fargo. But in a new interview, she fondly looks back to the ’00s at one of the highest-profile parts of her still-young career — as Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy — while throwing some shade at subsequent reboots.

Speaking with Variety alongside Coppola, Dunst recalled how desperately she sought the part of Mary Jane in Raimi’s 2002 blockbuster. “I wanted to be in that movie so badly,” she recalled. “I loved it, and I wish we could have made a fourth.” As for the do-over installments that followed in her series’ wake — Marc Webb’s movies starring Andrew Garfield, and the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming — Dunst is blunt about how she feels about them:

“I don’t care. Everyone likes our ‘Spider-Man.’ C’mon, am I right or what? Listen, I’d rather be in the first ones than the new ones.”

While the actress’ lack of interest in the new Spider-Man movies (she hasn’t even seen the most recent one) is understandable, she hasn’t always been so rosy about her own contributions to Marvel’s big-screen efforts. While doing press for Spider-Man 3 in 2007, she told Collider that there was little novelty to the process for her at that point: “It’s not like these movies are, it’s not challenging in a new way.” And when it came to that film’s special effects-laden set pieces, she was even more blunt, stating, “It’s the most frustrating, arduous process of the whole filming and I just hate acting to nothing. That’s not why I’m in this business but I understand that it’s part of this movie and I’m still doing it.”

To read more about what Dunst has to say about her history with Marvel’s famed wall-crawler, as well as her thoughts about the collaborative relationship she shares with Beguiled director Coppola, check out Variety’s article.

Kirsten Dunst in Sofia Coppola’s ‘The Beguiled’: Watch a trailer:

