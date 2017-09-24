That Kinsgman scene was meant to make you uncomfortable

From Digital Spy

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE

Kingsman: The Golden Circle might be busy tearing up the box office, but that doesn't mean it hasn't been met with some controversy.

Just like with that anal sex joke in the original Kingsman, the sequel has upset some people with its handling of another sex scene.

In The Golden Circle, spy Eggsy is instructed to plant a tracking device inside target Clara – which he does by inserting it into her vagina.

The scene then becomes a CGI sequence showing what happens inside Clara's body afterwards.

The sequence has met with a storm of criticism from some filmgoers – and Taron Egerton, who plays Eggsy, admitted to Screenrant that he didn't enjoy filming the scene.

In fact, he had somebody else be his body double for some of the scene as he didn't want to film it himself.

"I'm in the shot and I said to Matthew (Vaughn, the film's director), 'I'm not comfortable doing this'," he explained.

"So it's not my hand – it's Poppy (Delevingne)'s husband's hand. He saved the world."

However Taron also defended the scene's presence in the film, saying: "It's not to everyone's tastes, but it certainly gets people talking.

"All it is is explicitly showing what Bond alludes to and says in a double entendre kind of way."

Matthew Vaughn has also defended the scene, explaining to Uproxx that he "wanted to see a spy with an emotional and moral dilemma of having to do something he really doesn't want to do."

He added that he wants to create films that get people talking, saying: "I think it's really important to do scenes that do make people feel uncomfortable.

"Nobody doesn't notice it – and, afterwards, they'll talk about it. And that's what I want to do with films. I want people to discuss it afterwards. I don't want to make bland movies."

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is out now – if you haven't yet seen what Digital Spy thought of it, give our review a read.

