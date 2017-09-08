The Kingsman team up with the meerkats for new Compare The Market ad

Oscar-winner Colin Firth is the latest Hollywood A-lister to team up with Aleksandr and Sergei, the Compare The Market meerkats, in the latest TV ad for the Meerkat Movies campaign.

The new advert was developed in conjunction with ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ director Matthew Vaughn and will air on UK television for the first time tonight. It riffs on the scene from the first scene where Colin Firth’s Harry Hart deals with an unruly mob in a boozer, while Taron Egerton’s Eggsy looks on. Substitute Eggsy for meerkats, and you get the general idea.

Colin Firth’s suave secret agent helps protect the meerkats using some snazzy Kingsman gadgets, including his trademark umbrella, leaving Sergei to improvise his own catchphrase: “manners maketh the meerkat”.

Mark Vile, Chief Marketing Officer at comparethemarket.com, said: “After the huge success of ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Fox on the highly anticipated sequel and the biggest action film of the year. Aleksandr and Sergei will be seen re-creating one of the most iconic scenes, providing us with action-packed drama back in the Black Prince pub. We hope MEERKAT MOVIES members enjoy taking advantage of seeing the film using their two for one cinema tickets.”

Existing and new customers of comparethemarket.com have the exclusive opportunity to enjoy the new ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ film with their 2-for-1 MEERKAT MOVIES cinema tickets either on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ releases in cinemas nationwide on 20 September 2017.

