Kingsman prank war saw Channing Tatum fill Taron Egerton's trailer with $1,500 worth of sex toys

The ‘Kingsman’ movies are known for their X-rated sense of humour – and it seems this spirit is present behind the scenes as well, as actors Channing Tatum and Taron Egerton reportedly got into a somewhat pervy prank war on the set of new release ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle.’

Tatum had already sparked off a prank war of his own with co-star Halle Berry, after prompting her to chug a pint of bourbon onstage at San Diego Comic Con (see the video below).

However, in this case returning ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ lead Egerton admits that he drew first blood.

The 27-year old Welsh actor tells USA Today, “There was a day I managed to recruit (the costume guy) to go into Channing’s trailer and put a mannequin in his bed with a wig just above the lip of the duvet.

“Then he put a pair of high-heeled boots at the foot of the bed, an empty wine bottle and an ash tray with cigarette butts in it. Channing went into his trailer one morning and [believing an actual woman was in unconscious in his bed] went, ‘I need to find security! I need to find security!'”

By way of revenge, Egerton says that Tatum “put 25 sex dolls in my trailer and quite a few dildos. He said he spent $1,500 at a sex shop so he could fill my trailer. I couldn’t move. And he filmed himself in my trailer, just washing his hands in the sink.”

Nor were these hijinks restricted to their trailers, as Egerton admits that while shooting one scene, “there was one take where we pulled our pants down and exposed our bottoms for everyone to see.

“I think [Tatum] did it first. I thought he was trying to trick me to do it on my own, so he ended up doing it on his own. Then I felt like I had to do it, so I did.”

There would seem to be a distinct possibility that the ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ DVD/Blu-ray could have a rather eye-opening gag reel… but before that, catch the film in cinemas now.

