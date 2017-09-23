Kingsman: How patriotic is Mark Strong? We put him to the test

In ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ the patriotic spy service come up against their American equivalents the Statesman, which inevitably leads to many funny Britain vs America gags.

Yahoo Movies decided to put one of the stars of the ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ to the test to see which way his allegiances lie with a simple Britain vs America test. Mark Strong, who plays the Kingsman’s quartermaster Merlin, has to decide between a series of British and Americans traditions to see if he’s a true Brit or a plastic Yank.

So would he choose tea over coffee, whisky over bourbon, or Adele over Beyonce?

Watch our exclusive video above to find out!

Mark Strong’s Merlin encounters his American equivalent Ginger Ale, played by Halle Berry (Fox) More

Mark’s best reaction came from the question Royal Family vs the Kardashians. Turns out, he’s not a fan of America’s reality TV royalty.

“I think the Royal Family do a great job, I have to say,” Strong told us.

“The Kardashians I just find a bit weird. I find that whole concept a little bit strange, following these guys, every move they make becomes fashion, and that we even need to know about it, so I’m a bit old fashioned about that.”

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ is in cinemas now.

