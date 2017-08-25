Kingsman: The Golden Circle gets new character posters

The gang’s all here – plus a few new faces – in these new character posters for Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle‘.

Based on Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons’ popular comic series, ‘The Golden Circle’ is the sequel to 2014’s ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’, with Taron Egerton returning as wayward teen-turned-superspy Eggsy, now known as Agent Galahad.

Also returning for the hyper-violent follow up, despite his untimely demise in the last film, is Colin Firth’s Harry Hart, the previous Agent Galahad and Eggsy’s mentor. They’re joined this time around by the agents of the Kingsman’s US equivalents the Statesman.

Comic creator Mark Millar recently made the news when his comic imprint Millarworld was acquired by Netflix. The Kingsman brand was not included as part of the deal, with the rights remaining with 20th Century Fox.

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ is coming to cinemas and IMAX 20 September.

Read more

New Kingsman 2 clip reveals all about The Golden Circle

Vaughn’s plans for Kingsman 3

NSFW new Kingsman 2 trailer