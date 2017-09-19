Kingsman: The Golden Circle cast on 'jaw-dropping' plans for third film in trilogy

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’, the second ‘Kingsman’ film, arrives in cinemas tomorrow and the filmmakers behind it are already thinking about plans for a third instalment.

“I have a great idea for ‘Kingsman 3’,” teases Vaughn in the film’s press notes. “And it’ll take it to a level that no-one will guess. This movie sets up a lot of what will happen in ‘Kingsman 3’. That’s where it all comes together. There’s a whole new world waiting to explode…”

Speaking to Yahoo Movies UK (watch the video above), Colin Firth revealed director Matthew Vaughn has always envisioned the series as a trilogy of movies, and the next one will go in a direction that no-one will predict.

“I’ve got an idea where [Matthew Vaughn’s] going [in ‘Kingsman 3’],” Firth, who returns as Harry Hart in ‘The Golden Circle’, tells us. “And I don’t think you’ll guess. And I don’t think I can spoil that. But my jaw dropped, a little bit, when he started giving me the idea [of where it’s headed].”

“I want to carry on doing it forever. I know one can’t, and shouldn’t, actually. You don’t outstay your welcome with these things. Matthew has always had an idea of doing three, it’s always dependent on people going to see them, so if people go and see this one, there’s likely to be another one. I don’t think i’ll be back unless he’s doing it.”

Vaughn, who co-writes the ‘Kingsman’ movies with Jane Goldman, says he’s already halfway through the script for ‘Kingsman 3’, while Goldman disputes that saying “we’ve had a bunch of conversations and been getting some stuff down on paper, but it’s still all very, very early days.”

