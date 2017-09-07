Kingsman: The Golden Circle cancels New York premiere to donate money to hurricane relief

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ won’t be having a premiere in New York.

Instead, the money budgeted for the event by its studio Fox will be donated to the hurricane relief telethon that’s taking place in the US on the same night.

“Given the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and the important fundraising efforts happening on September 12, we have canceled that evening’s planned New York film premiere event for Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” said a Fox spokesperson.

“To that end, Twentieth Century Fox Film will be donating the money budgeted for the premiere to several of the non-profit groups associated with the telethon.”

Stars including George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, Barbara Streisand and Julia Roberts will be taking part in the hour-long telethon, which will raise cash to provide relief from the flooding in Texas and Louisiana.

The organisers of the fund-raiser have said they’ll also be expanding the scope of the relief effort to those that will likely be affected by Hurricane Irma, which is due to hit the US this weekend.

Meanwhile, the premiere of ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ will go ahead in London on September 18.

Starring Taron Edgerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Pedro Pascal, Channing Tatum and Julianne Moore, it’s released in the UK on September 20.

