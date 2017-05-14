'King Arthur' Opens to Disastrous $14.7 Million Debut Behind 'Snatched'

The second weekend of summer at the North American took no prisoners.

Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow’s male-fueled King Arthur: Legend of the Sword — costing $175 million to make before marketing — is a flop of epic proportions after launching to $14.7 million from 3,702 theaters to mark one of the worst openings in history for a big-budget studio event film.

Piling on more bad news, King Arthur was beat in the U.S. by Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn’s Snatched in a surprise upset. The Mother’s Day action-comedy opened to $17.5 million from 3,501 theaters. Fox spent a relatively modest $42 million to make the R-rated movie, but was certainly hoping for more, considering Schumer’s Trainwreck debuted to $30 million in summer 2015.

Produced by Chernin Entertainment, Snatched follows a mother and daughter who find themselves trying to escape after being abducted on vacation in Ecuador. The comedy, earning mediocre reviews and a B CinemaScore, marks Hawn’s first turn on the big screen in 15 years, as well as Schumer’s first film since Trainwreck.

Snatched placed No. 2 behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which easily stayed atop the chart in its second weekend with an estimated $63 million-$64 million from 4,347 theaters. (The Disney and Marvel sequel grossed $16.4 million on Friday alone, more than King Arthur did in its entire weekend.) Guardians Vol. 2 will finish Sunday with nearly $250 million domestically and well north of $500 million globally.

King Arthur, starring Charlie Hunnam as the mythical king and Jude Law as Merlin, is a dark origin story about the future royal’s tough upbringing in the back alleys of the city. But once Arthur pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy. Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen and Eric Bana also star.

The film, whose release was delayed numerous times, was skewered by critics, but received a B+ CinemaScore from audiences. Males made up nearly 60 percent of the audience.

King Arthur, placing No. 3 domestically, needs to do major business overseas, but early returns weren’t promising. It earned $6.8 million on Friday from 51 markets for an early three-day foreign total of $11.6 million. In China, it opened to a mere $1.8 million to place No. 3. Full weekend numbers weren’t immediately available.

Rounding out the top five were The Fate of the Furious and The Boss Baby.

Elsewhere, Lowriders, from Blumhouse’s BH Title and Imagine in association with Telemundo, cracked the top 10 despite playing in only 269 theaters. Targeting Hispanic audiences, the movie earned $2.4 million to place No. 8.