'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' Exclusive Scene: Watch Charlie Hunnam Spin a Wild Tale

Charlie Hunnam embraces his destiny as Britain’s mythic hero in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Guy Ritchie’s forthcoming big-budget fantasy-action saga, which will definitely take a more modernist approach to its fabled source material. As Yahoo Movies‘ exclusive clip from the film (watch it above) clearly shows, if nothing else, the film will be infused with its director’s idiosyncratic crime-cinema imprint.

In the clip, Hunnam’s Arthur is interrogated about a rumored bit of contentious business in which he might have been involved. The ensuing yarn spun by Arthur and his mates is of a particularly cocky, fast-talking sort, reminiscent of the type of dialogue that typified Ritchie’s 1998 debut Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. And that chatter, coupled with the way the director cuts between his speakers and clips of the events they’re recounting, suggests that, even though it’s set in a distant English past, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword will boast something of a more contemporary cockney attitude.

Co-starring Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Jude Law, and Eric Bana, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword slashes into theaters on May 12.

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Pick a Sword Fight with ‘King Arthur’ Star Charlie Hunnam:

