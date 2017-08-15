'Same Kind of Different As Me': Real story inspired Renee Zellweger-Greg Kinnear-Djimon Hounsou film

Same Kind of Different As Me (in theaters Oct. 20) is the kind of story that Hollywood loves to invent — but this time, it happens to be true. The film, based on the New York Times-bestselling memoir by Ron Hall and Denver Moore, stars Renee Zellweger and Greg Kinnear as a couple whose damaged lives are healed by their friendship with a homeless man, played by Djimon Hounsou. In Yahoo Movies‘ exclusive featurette (watch it above), Hall and the film’s stars talk about the real people and events that inspired the drama.

The film tells the story of Ron (Kinnear), a wealthy art gallery owner, and his wife Debbie (Zellweger), who insists that he volunteer alongside her at a local homeless shelter to help their strained relationship. When Denver, a drifter (Hounsou), comes into the shelter, Debbie has a strong vision that this man can change not just their lives, but their entire community. “For Debbie to see someone like Denver, and see that all was not lost — they had such a strong connection spiritually,” says Hounsou.

Though skeptical, Ron befriends Denver, and the three of them begin a spiritual mission that continues even after Debbie’s death from cancer. “There are so many themes of healing,” Zellweger says of the film. Adds Hall, “If you want to see a world changed, you have to be involved in that. And it takes love to do that. The only thing that will ultimately change a person is to love them and to not give up on them, and that’s what I want the world to see.”

‘Same Kind of Different As Me’: Watch a trailer:

