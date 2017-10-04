Kim Cattrall denies ending Sex And The City 3 plans, calls relationship 'toxic'

Kim Cattrall has denied that it was her alleged ‘diva’ behaviour and outrageous demands that put an end to the ‘Sex And The City 3’ plans.

But she has described her relationship with those involved as ‘toxic’.

Rumours emerged last week from unnamed sources which claimed that Cattrall was insisting that the Warner Bros studio produce some of her other projects before she would commit to making the sequel.

However, she denied them on Twitter, and has now gone on to tell her side of the story.

Woke 2 a @MailOnline storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017





Speaking to Piers Morgan for his ‘Life Stories’ series (via the Daily Mail), she explained that while she’d been asked to do a third movie, but had politely turned down numerous offers.

“Now at this very moment it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” she said.

“And this is really where I take to task the people from ‘Sex And The City’ and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer.”

“Usually what happens in a healthy relationship is that someone, or a transaction for a job in my business, is that someone says, ‘are you available?’ and you say ‘yes’ and here’s the job and you say ‘yes but thank you very much but I’m sort of over here right now but thank you very much’ and that person turns to you and they say ‘that’s great, good luck to you, I wish you the best’.

“That’s not what happened here, this is, it feels like a toxic relationship.”

She went on to suggest that though she’d repeatedly said no, the producers continued to hound her.

“I remember so clearly making that decision and last December I got a phone call and it was concerning that and I knew exactly, I could feel it, and the answer was simply, ‘thank you, but no, I’m good’.

“I went off to Sweden to do this fantastic fun job, I get a call in Sweden and what I hear then is, ‘but we just want to talk about it a little bit,’ I said, ‘thank you very much, I’m very flattered but thank you, no.’

“Months go by, I finish filming, I come back to New York [they say] ‘we believe that the period of time you have spent connected to this franchise you really should sit down with one of the creators and they can talk to you about, just talk to you about it.’ And I thought to myself, I already know the answer.

“This isn’t about more money, this is not about more scenes, it’s not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another. I’m 61. It’s now.”

“I want them to make the movie, if that’s what they want to do. It’s a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some and I loved it and another actress should play it, maybe they could make it an African American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones?

“I don’t feel like a victim, I feel like I came out of this on top. This has given me a fantastic platform. Sarah Jessica, she could have been nicer, she could have in some way. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”

As for the rumours of her insisting the studio produce her other films, she added: “I have no other projects.”

Read More:

Jared Leto to star in Hugh Hefner biopic

Blade Runner 2049 premiere cancelled after Las Vegas shooting

Oscar Pistorious family legal threat over Lifetime movie



