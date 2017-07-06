'Killing Ground': Watch the Creepy First Clip From Aussie Horror Film (Exclusive)

We won’t say who gets snuffed and how in the disturbing and unflinching new Australian horror film Killing Ground, but, as its title implies, bloodletting is inevitable.

It all starts when a young couple (Harriet Dyer and Ian Meadows) happen upon an abandoned tent setup at a lakeside camping ground (… and suddenly the title makes sense). We learn in flashback what exactly became of the tent’s inhabitants. And let’s just say it doesn’t bode very well for nature’s newcomers.

You can get a taste of the film’s visceral scares in the exclusive clip above, as a teenager (Tiarnie Coupland) wakes up to a leering man (Aaron Glenane) following a catnap in the family’s Jeep. It’s bad enough dude is creeping, and things only gets worse once he starts with the barking.

Written and directed by Damien Power, Killing Ground premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. It opens July 21.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Killing Ground’:





