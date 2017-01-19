'Killing Ground' Trailer: Two Campers Head Into the Dangerous Woods

The Sundance Film Festival may be best known for showcasing daring indie films, but it’s also become a prime destination for sturdy genre films. This year, the annual event will look to continue that tradition with a bevy of thrillers and horror movies, one of which — Killing Ground – is prepping for its world premiere by releasing its first trailer. Watch it above.

As is so often the case in movies such as this, the characters of Killing Ground quickly learn that, while taking trips to the middle of nowhere can be relaxing, such retreats make you easy prey for psychotic predators. That certainly seems to be the case with the couple at the center of the film’s action, whose desire to spend some alone time in the wilderness is complicated, first, by their discovery of an abandoned campsite and a stranded toddler and then, by the arrival of two backwoodsmen whose intentions are clearly sinister.

First-time Australian director Damien Power seems to be channeling Deliverance (or his own country’s Wolf Creek) for this survival saga, which will no doubt teach moviegoers the timeless risks of camping in the wild. Before the film is unveiled at Sundance on Friday night, check out its debut trailer above.

Related: 2017 Sundance Film Festival Preview: 23 Movies We Can’t Wait to See