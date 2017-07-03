KFC's new GoT Hodor ad will break your heart again

From Digital Spy

Hodor's death in last season's Game of Thrones was pretty damn heartbreaking, and now KFC has cruelly made us relive it all over again.

The fast food giant has conveniently jumped on the Thrones bandwagon ahead of season seven's launch next week with an appearance from Hodor himself.

Well more specifically actor Kristian Nairn, who played the loveable giant for six seasons until he was killed off protecting Bran Stark and Meera Reed from White Walkers.

In this ad, he's a hapless employee at KFC who is overwhelmed with requests for chicken with fries from impatient customers.

As he says "chicken with fries" over and over again, it recalls that fateful scene where he sees his younger self tortured into speech loss by repeating the phrase "hold the door". *sobs*

In the new ad, instead of realising his name Hodor, he instead has an epiphany with "chicken with rice", before one person steps up to claim the order.

The ad is to launch KFC's new Ricebox, though to be honest all we can think about is hearing him say something other than "Hodor"?

Photo credit: HBO More

As we look ahead to season seven, it has emerged that the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones may contain feature-length episodes.

Although only six episodes are planned, a film-length running time for each would near enough make it a full season.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on Sunday, July 16 and Monday, July 17 on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

