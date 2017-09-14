Kevin Spacey is unrecognisable in All the Money in the World trailer

Yes – that really is Kevin Spacey.

But ‘All the Money in the World’ sees his greatest transformation yet.

Starring as American industrialist and oil magnate John Paul Getty, it looks as though Kevin Spacey has really thrown himself into ‘All the Money in the World’ – the true-life story of the kidnapping of his grandson, John Paul Getty III.

And it might even rival Gary Oldman’s stint as Churchill.

It’s a frankly staggering transformation… and it sees Kevin Spacey become the then richest man in the world in a tale which chronicles the 1973 kidnapping case and the resulting fallout after Getty Sr. initially refused to pay the ransom.

But it seems Getty wasn’t the penny-inching billionaire the public thought he was.

“The circumstances of this particular event were very fraught with a lot of misinformation, and a lot of assumptions,” Spacey told Entertainment Weekly. “He was reluctant to pay the ransom on one level because he had 14 grandchildren, and he felt that if he started paying ransom, he was going to put his other grandchildren in jeopardy. Yes, there are certain things he did to minimize the tax implications of paying ransom, and people can certainly question, ‘Was that a good thing? Was that a bad thing?’ You know, he was all business. That’s the thing I really learned about him, that he was all business.”

Of course, the boy’s mother was distraught.

And when she turned to a former CIA agent to retrieve her son, it looked as though the Getty family might not recover from the kidnapping – even once it was all over.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“All the Money in the World follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Kevin Spacey) to pay the ransom. When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.”

‘All the Money in the World’ stars Kevin Spacey, Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, Andrew Buchan, and Charlie Plummer.

Ridley Scott directed the film, based on a script by David Scarpa.

‘All the Money in the World’ heads to cinemas on 5 January 2018.

