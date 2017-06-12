Kevin Spacey pokes fun at sexuality rumours in Tony Awards opening

Kevin Spacey dazzled as the host of the annual ‘stage Oscars’, the Tony Awards last night.

During an elaborate opening number, the multi-talented, singing and dancing star of ‘House of Cards’ ran through a series of dance numbers from this year’s Broadway hits at Radio City in New York.

With dance troupe the Radio City Rockettes, and with the help some impressively rapid costume changes, he performed song and dance routines from the likes of the hit ‘Groundhog Day’ musical and ‘Dear Evan Hansen’.

Then, dressed as Norma Desmond from ‘Sunset Boulevard’ and singing the song ‘As If We Never Said Goodbye’, he mocked the persistent rumours that swirl around his sexuality, singing ‘I’m coming out… wait, no no no no’ (check it out above, around the 9-minute mark).

Also joining Spacey on stage were pals Stephen Colbert and Whoopi Goldberg, the latter also dropping in a similarly-themed gag by emerging from a closet (at 5:50).

Frequent Tonys host Billy Crystal also appeared, via a video message.

“I feel a little uncomfortable giving you advice because they did ask me,” said Crystal. “I was the 14th choice.”

Spacey much experience in the theatre, winning his first Tony in 1991 for his role in Neil Simon’s ‘Lost in Yonkers’.

He’s also appeared in Broadway and West End productions of ‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night’ and ‘Richard III’, as well as being the creative director of the Old Vic theatre in London from 2003 to 2015.

