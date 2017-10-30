    Kevin Spacey facing backlash for 'coming out' to 'deflect' from sexual harassment accusation

    Tom Butler
    UK Movies Editor

    Online anger towards Kevin Spacey is growing after the Oscar-winning actor came out as gay while defending himself against claims of sexual harassment towards a 14-year-old boy.

    ‘Star Trek Discovery’ star Anthony Rapp revealed to Buzzfeed that Spacey made a “sexual advance” in 1986 while they were both starring in Broadway show together. The actor, now 46, alleges that Spacey “placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.”  Spacey was aged 26 at the time.

    Spacey responded with a statement calling his actions “inappropriate drunken behaviour”. He also said that he chooses to live “as a gay man” and he plans to examine his own behaviour.

    Anthony Rapp features in ‘Star Trek Discovery’ on Netflix UK

    The timing and wording of his statement has received harsh criticism online, with many suggesting the ‘House of Cards’ actor has used his “coming out” to deflect from the story of harassment.

    ‘American Horror Story’ actor Bill Eichner simply tweeted “That Kevin Spacey statement. Nope. Absolutely not. Nope.”


    He added that Spacey had the timing of statement was “a bad time to come out”.


    Actress Rose McGowan, who has become an unofficial spokesperson for the victims of Hollywood’s sexual harassment scandal after accusing Harvey Weinstein of “raping her” said it was important to not forget the real victim of the story.




    Rapp responded on Twitter saying that he’d said everything had to say on the matter, adding that he hoped his story would “hopefully make a difference”.



    Here’s Kevin Spacey’s original statement in full:



