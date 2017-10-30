Kevin Spacey facing backlash for 'coming out' to 'deflect' from sexual harassment accusation

Online anger towards Kevin Spacey is growing after the Oscar-winning actor came out as gay while defending himself against claims of sexual harassment towards a 14-year-old boy.

‘Star Trek Discovery’ star Anthony Rapp revealed to Buzzfeed that Spacey made a “sexual advance” in 1986 while they were both starring in Broadway show together. The actor, now 46, alleges that Spacey “placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.” Spacey was aged 26 at the time.

Spacey responded with a statement calling his actions “inappropriate drunken behaviour”. He also said that he chooses to live “as a gay man” and he plans to examine his own behaviour.

The timing and wording of his statement has received harsh criticism online, with many suggesting the ‘House of Cards’ actor has used his “coming out” to deflect from the story of harassment.

‘American Horror Story’ actor Bill Eichner simply tweeted “That Kevin Spacey statement. Nope. Absolutely not. Nope.”

That Kevin Spacey statement. Nope. Absolutely not. Nope. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017





He added that Spacey had the timing of statement was “a bad time to come out”.

Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017





Actress Rose McGowan, who has become an unofficial spokesperson for the victims of Hollywood’s sexual harassment scandal after accusing Harvey Weinstein of “raping her” said it was important to not forget the real victim of the story.

Dear fellow media: Keep focus on #AnthonyRapp BE THE VICTIM'S VOICE. Help us level the playing field. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017





Kevin Spacey….no, absolutely not. The fact you are a gay man has nothing to do with the FACT you are a predator and a bully #enough — Jenna Russell (@jennarusselluk) October 30, 2017





I keep rereading this statement and getting angrier. Coming out is a beautiful part of being gay. Attaching it to this vileness is so wrong. — realMarkHarris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 30, 2017





Rapp responded on Twitter saying that he’d said everything had to say on the matter, adding that he hoped his story would “hopefully make a difference”.

I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out 1/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017





Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time. — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017





Here’s Kevin Spacey’s original statement in full:









