Kevin Smith Has Written a New Jay and Silent Bob Movie

Jay and Silent Bob have appeared in eight feature films:

Clerks (1994)

(1994) Mallrats (1995)

(1995) Chasing Amy (1997)

(1997) Dogma (1999)

(1999) Scream 3 (2000)

(2000) Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

(2001) Clerks II (2006)

(2006) Jay & Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie (2013)

That doesn’t even cover their animated series, various television and music video appearances, and comic books. Jay and Silent Bob creator Kevin Smith has plans for them appear in at least two more films. The pair will show up in the upcoming Moose Jaws, and now Smith has written a new adventure for them.

Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) in 2006’s Clerks II. (Photo: Miramax) More

“This is not a drill! This is an actual image from my laptop! Yes, Kids [Jay and Silent Bob] are coming back!” Smith shared in a lengthy Instagram post. He explained he was itching to return to the View Askew world of characters. “I had the time of my life laughing while writing Jay & Silent Bob Reboot — a fun flick in which the Jersey boys have to go back to Hollywood to stop a brand new reboot of the old ‘Bluntman & Chronic Movie’ they hated so much,” he continued.

Smith wanted to make a Clerks III but said a lead actor dropped out and his Mallrats sequel is turning into a television series, but the New Jersey-born filmmaker is optimistic this movie will get made. “I already met with the good folks at Miramax and they’re into it, so I’m hoping we’ll be shooting in the summer!” he shared.

Read more:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.