Jay and Silent Bob Reboot starts production this autumn, Kevin Smith confirms

Six months after Kevin Smith announced plans to revive his signature comedy double act Jay and Silent Bob, the writer-director has confirmed the project is set to roll later this year.

Smith, who played Silent Bob opposite Jason Mewes as Jay in six of his films, announced on Twitter earlier today that ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ is set to roll.

16 years ago, #JayAndSilentBobStrikeBack was released in theaters. And this Fall, we shoot a follow-up flick called #JayAndSilentBobReboot! pic.twitter.com/bULHxzX3aj — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 25, 2017

The characters of Jay and Silent Bob were introduced in Smith’s 1994 debut ‘Clerks,’ an ultra-low budget, lo-fi production shot in the New Jersey convenience store where the fledgling filmmaker worked at the time. Against all odds, the film made a huge splash at the Sundance Film Festival and launched Smith’s career.

Smith and Mewes reprised the characters in ‘Mallrats,’ ‘Chasing Amy,’ ‘Dogma,’ ‘Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back’ and finally 2006’s ‘Clerks 2.’ They also appeared in animated film ‘Jay and Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie,’ had a cameo in ‘Scream 3,’ and guest starred on several episodes of TV’s ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation.’

After going through a comparatively experimental phase with dark thriller ‘Red State,’ weird body horror ‘Tusk’ and the notoriously bizarre comedy ‘Yoga Hosers,’ Smith has long been attempting to revive his breakthrough properties, firstly with a third ‘Clerks’ movie, then with a ‘Mallrats’ sequel, neither of which gained momentum.

As the writer-director explained on Facebook in February 2017, “Since I sold #Clerks and #Mallrats years ago, they’re owned by others, which limits my moves with my own material… So I don’t own Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy or #Dogma… But I DO own #jayandsilentbob.”

He says ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ will be “a fun flick in which the Jersey boys have to go back to Hollywood to stop a brand new reboot of the old “Bluntman & Chronic Movie” they hated so much. It’s a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business’s recent re-do obsession, featuring an all-star cast of cameos and familiar faces!”

Just who any of those familiar faces will be is currently unknown, but we can safely assume that Smith and Mewes will take the title roles once again.

No release dates have been announced for ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ at present.

Read More:

James Cameron/Patty Jenkins row over Wonder Woman

Is David Ayer done with the DC Extended Universe?

Transformer Bumblebee will finally be a VW in solo movie



