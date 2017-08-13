Kevin Hart thanks wife as they celebrate first anniversary

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko tied the knot in California in 2016.

Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife have posted sweet messages to each other online to mark their first wedding anniversary.

Ride Along actor Hart shared a black and white photograph on Instagram, showing him and Eniko dancing on their wedding day last year, and thanked her for “simply making me happy”.

He wrote: “Happy 1 year anniversary to this unbelievable wife of mine.

“Thank u for all that you do. Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level…Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do…

“Thank you for turning my house into home…Thank you for simply making me Happy….

“You are & will forever be my “Rib”….1 year down & the rest of our life to go….

“Our family & our union is getting bigger & stronger & I love it!!!!!#Harts.”

Eniko, who is expecting the couple’s first child together, shared three images from their nuptials in California.

She wrote: “I’m Grateful to God everyday for putting us together.

“When it’s real, no love/bond can ever be faked nor broken.

“My partner in life, My other half that makes me whole, My SOULMATE.

“Thank you for always keeping a smile on my face. I love you more everyday. 1 year down..Forever to go!#HartilyYours.

“Happy 1 year anniversary babe! We made it!”