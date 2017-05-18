Kevin Feige wants to get all Marvel’s characters back

Will Marvel get back all of its characters? - Credit: Marvel

Everyone wants to see the X-Men meet The Avengers.

But will Kevin Feige be able to make it happen?

During an interview with Jeremy Laskey to discuss the movie studio’s recent rebranding, Marvel boss Kevin Feige admitted that it’s his goal to get all of Marvel’s characters back.

Asked whether his goal was to unite the Marvel characters back under one studio, his answer really says it all:

“Yes, of course,” he said. “My goal is to replicate the experience that comic book fans have [while] reading the books, up on the screen. And we’ve been able to accomplish that beyond my wildest dreams over the last ten years – including Spidey in Civil War and the upcoming Infinity War is yet another dream that I didn’t even dare to talk about publicly because I thought the odds of it were very slim.”

But could this be a hint of things to come?

“No plans beyond that right now, for the few remaining characters that aren’t already in the MCU,” he explained. “But I always say never say never. Who knows what can happen in the future.”

Of course, the fans are still desperate to see the X-Men fall back under the Marvel banner… and even actor Hugh Jackman expressed a desire to see Marvel’s characters coming together.

In fact, following ‘Logan’ he claimed the only way he would return as Wolverine would be if he got to star alongside the Avengers in a Marvel movie.

But Kevin Feige thinks he should probably rethink that.

“I think Hugh had an amazing final bow in ‘Logan’ this year – I don’t know that he should go anywhere beyond that because it was pretty… I mean, ten movies in, what an amazing way to end. It was just great.”

Could Marvel eventually wrangle up all its characters?

After selling off the rights back in the ‘90s, that’s going to be tricky.

After all, even Spider-Man’s inclusion in ‘Civil War’ and ‘Infinity War’ is subject to a joint deal with Sony Pictures… and it’s unclear what’s going to happen to Marvel’s webslinger, as soon as that deal comes to an end.

For now, it looks as though bringing Marvel’s heroes back home is a bit of a pipe dream.

But at least Kevin Feige is working on it.

