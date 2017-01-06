Kevin Costner Went Looking for Magic Mushrooms With a Stuntman While Filming 'Robin Hood'

Kevin Costner in 'Robin Hood' (Photo: Everett)

It seems hope was not all that was growing in Sherwood Forest.

During an interview Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show, Kevin Costner revealed that he went on something of a hunt with his stuntman while the two had some downtime on the set of the iconic 1991 adventure film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

Costner told Eisen that he befriended the stuntman and that the two - in costume - went off into the wooded location to find some mushrooms. Yes, those kinds of mushrooms.

Costner said he was not having much luck finding any vegetation, but his stuntman did. However, before they took any, the two came to their senses and realized they had to film a sword fight in the near future, so they behaved.

We are holding back somewhat with the actual dialogue because the story from Costner himself is just too good to spoil.

For most kids of the '90s, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves holds a special place in their hearts. Not only were the action and story fantastic, it starred the late, great Alan Rickman as the villain. And to top it all off, the toys from Kenner were epic. The figures came with all the little pieces you could choke on, and they didn't even try to hide the fact that the Sherwood Forest play set was just the repackaged Ewok Village from Return of the Jedi.