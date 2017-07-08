Happy 59th birthday, Kevin Bacon: his 20 greatest roles

Actor Kevin Bacon is 59 years old today, and almost 40 years into a career of remarkable variety. His association with the ‘Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon’ game and his series of self-aware appearances in the EE adverts may mean he isn’t always taken entirely seriously (not least by himself), but looking back over the many varied roles he’s taken over the years, it’s hard not to be impressed.

Here, in our estimation, are the 20 most memorable big screen performances Bacon has given us so far, with hopes that are plenty more yet to come. Happy birthday, Kevin!

Agree/disagree with our selections? Feel free to let us know in the comments section below.

